"My Goat is cooking", "Playing like he's in his prime" - Inter Miami fans praise Lionel Messi after 5-0 win in pre-season

Inter Miami fans were pleased with the performance of talisman Lionel Messi as they claimed a 5-0 win over CD Olimpia in their pre-season friendly game. The Herons concluded their Latin America tour against the Honduran outfit and picked up a convincing win in Honduras.

Javier Mascherano's side had avoided defeats against Club America, Universitario des Deportes, and Sporting San Miguelito in their first three games. They sought a win to round off their tour, and Lionel Messi & co. provided the quality they required to claim a big win at the Olimpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula.

Messi scored once and provided two assists for teammates before exiting the stage to applause in the 63rd minute. The 37-year-old provided a reminder to the Inter Miami fans of his quality after two quiet games by his standards in recent weeks. The fans were pleased with what they saw of their captain and took to X to share their excitement at his display in the win.

Trending

A fan pointed out that the Argentine great continues to play as though he were in his prime aged 37.

"37 and still playing like he's in his prime. Incredible!👑👑👑", they wrote.

Another fan praised his performance despite his age.

"It's still in the body🐐", they posted.

Another fan opined that the former Barcelona man can win the World Cup next year.

"This man can win another World Cup if he wanted to", they wrote.

A fan praised him as the GOAT.

"The goat 🐐 Messi", they wrote.

Another fan pointed out that age doesn't matter for the superstar.

"age is just a number for leo ✨🔥@leomessisite", they posted.

A fan praised the forward for his display.

"My Goat is cooking always 💙", they posted.

Lionel Messi put on a clinic in Honduras with a goal and two assists for Inter Miami against Olimpia. He created the most chances in the game (4) and created two big chances for his side. He also missed two big chances and played 11 passes into the final third in his 63 minutes on the pitch.

Lionel Messi inspires Inter Miami to big pre-season friendly win

Lionel Messi led Inter Miami to a convincing 5-0 win over CD Olimpia in the final game of their Latin America tour. The 37-year-old scored one goal and set up two more as the Herons cruised to victory in Honduras against the Honduran league leaders.

Messi opened the scoring himself in the 27th minute after Luis Suarez set him up to find the net in the 27th minute. He then turned provider with one minute left until the break, setting up compatriot Federico Redondo to double their advantage.

In the first half of added time, Messi set up Noah Allen to score his side's third goal, taking the game out of the reach of their Honduran opponents. Nine minutes into the second period, Suarez added his name to the scoresheet after being set up by Benjamin Cremaschi. Ryan Sailor scored the fifth goal for Javier Mascherano's side in the 79th minute to seal the win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback