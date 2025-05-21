"My GOAT is finished", "What is wrong with him" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo misses penalty in SPL clash against Al-Khaleej

Fans online have ripped into Cristiano Ronaldo for failing to convert from the spot in the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Khaleej on Wednesday (May 21). The two sides faced off at the Al-Awwal Park.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who is currently leading the goal-scoring chart in the Saudi Pro League, was included in the starting XI after sitting out Al-Nassr’s last two matches due to fitness issues. While the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League title is already out of their sight, the hosts started the game strongly but were unable to find the breakthrough before the break.

They continued with the same theme in the second half and were handed a lifeline when Al-Khaleej’s Ali Abdulraouf Alabdrabalnabi was adjudged to have fouled Sultan Al Ghannam in the 18-yard box. The hosts were awarded a penalty after a VAR review. Al-Nassr’s penalty taker, Cristiano Ronaldo, assumed responsibility but couldn’t find the net as his right-footed effort hit the post and went to the corner.

The miss, however, didn’t sit well with a section of fans who took to X (formerly Twitter) to slam him for the miss, with one writing:

An X user wrote:

"My goat is finished."

Another tweeted:

"What is wrong with him."

"I sensed he was gonna miss that," @Muxammadamin_A wrote.

"Can this season end already," @mun_dimitri queried.

Al-Nassr secures 2-0 victory over Al-Khaleej despite Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty loss

Al-Nassr grinded out a victory against their Saudi Pro League rivals on Wednesday evening. After a goalless stalemate in the first 45 minutes, Stefano Pioli’s men would go on to score two goals in the second half to move to within touching distance in the race to qualify for next season’s AFC Champions League.

After Cristiano Ronaldo failed to convert from the spot in the 65th minute, former Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran opened the scoring for the Knights of Najd in the 75th minute, heading home a cross from Sadio Mane.

In the seventh minute of second-half stoppage time, Al-Nassr were awarded another penalty, and this time, Cristiano Ronaldo made sure it counted as he put the ball past goalkeeper Raed Ozaybi.

With the win, Al-Nassr are now sitting in the fourth position on the Saudi Pro League table with 67 points after 33 matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 34 goals and provided four assists for Al-Nassr this season in 39 appearances across competitions.

