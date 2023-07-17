Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr suffered a 5-0 defeat against Celta Vigo in their latest pre-season game. Fans on Twitter reacted as they watched the action unfold. Ronaldo played only 45 minutes during the game.

While the match was goalless in the first half, the Portugal captain missed a gilt-edged opportunity to give his team the lead. His header from close range was a whisker away from the post.

Al-Alamy conceded five goals in the second half. Gael Alonso opened the scoring for the La Liga side in the 57th minute of the match. Miguel Rodriguez then scored a brace, with his goals coming in the 61st and 70th minutes of the match.

Jorgen Strand Larsen scored a brace as well, finding the back of the net in the 72nd and 74th minutes of the match to make it 5-0 for Celta.

Fans on Twitter reacted to the game, with one referring to Ronaldo's appearance before the game:

"My GOAT'S Getting Old."

Another fan pointed out the lack of the depth in the team, writing:

"Sign more players please."

Marcelo Brozovic also made his first appearance for the club since his move from Serie A giants Inter Milan. However, Al-Alamy's performance should concern Luis Castro.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions after Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr suffered a 5-0 defeat against Celta Vigo in their pre-season friendly:

Unfazed 𓃵 @baba_yaga994 @TimelineCR7 That was just unlucky, not a miss from Ronaldo the ball swung an inch away from the post after hitting the ground

. @TheMusialaLad @TeamCRonaldo this Talisca brother keeps holding Ronaldo back remove him and watch Ronaldo cook

Cristiano Ronaldo dismissed rumors that Al-Nassr are set to sign Otavio

Al-Nassr have been making moves in the transfer market. The club has already signed Marcelo Brozovic. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Al-Alamy are signing Seko Fofana and Roger Guedes.

Another player who has been linked with the club is Portugal international Otavio. Reports percolated that the player had already agreed to a move to the Saudi Pro League club.

Cristiano Ronaldo, however, dismissed those claims, telling the media after the game against Farense (via Desporto Ao Minuto):

"It's totally a lie. You break the news as bait. There's nothing finalized. They have already said that 10 or 15 players were coming to Al-Nassr, but nothing was seen. We know we're going to strengthen, but we don't have any specific players."

The recent performance against Celta, however, showed that the team still needs more players to get back to their best form. Fans will keep a keen eye on their activity in the transfer market.