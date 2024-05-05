"My god" - Ex-USMNT star blown away by Lionel Messi's record-breaking showing for Inter Miami

Former USMNT player Taylor Twellman was blown away by Lionel Messi's impressive record-breaking performance for Inter Miami. The legendary Argentine playmaker scored a goal and provided five assists in their 6-2 win over New York Red Bulls.

It was a magical night for the Herons' fans at Fort Lauderdale, as they got to watch Messi showcase his quality as the best player on the pitch. He easily outshone Luis Suarez, whom he assisted to score a hat-trick, and Matias Rojas, whom he also assisted to score a brace.

It was such an impressive performance from Lionel Messi, that it blew Taylor Twellman away. The former player reacted with shock on social media:

"Messi has 10G/11A and he missed 4 games!!!!!!! Who's having a laugh now????? my god."

It was a day of breaking records for Messi, who quickly became the player to provide the most goal contributions in an MLS match. He also became the player with the most assists in a match, taking both records in a single game.

It will likely be more magic from the legendary Argentine playmaker when he potentially leads Inter Miami to face Montreal away from home on May 12.

Inter Miami beat NY Red Bulls 6-2 with Lionel Messi masterclass

A hat-trick from Luis Suarez and five assists from Lionel Messi were enough to see Inter Miami dominate the New York Red Bulls in their MLS home game at the Chase Stadium. The Miami-based side continues their impressive domestic campaign and their 6-2 win sees them maintain their hold on top spot.

The visitors from New York opened the scoring in the 30th minute through Dante Vanzeir. The forward found the back of the net after a shot hit the bar and he was the first to follow up. The hosts however hit back and drew level in the second half, with Matias Rojas finding the back of the net after a Lionel Messi assist in the 48th minute.

Messi went from provider to scorer two minutes later, his former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez completing the familiar connection. La Pulga provided another assist to Rojas in the 62nd minute to make it 3-1 and give Inter Miami some comfort in the game.

Messi then returned the favor to Luis Suarez in the 68th minute for his assist, and the Uruguayan tucked in with an acrobatic finish to make it 4-1. The Argentine maestro was not done supplying Suarez and provided him with another assist to make it 5-1 in the 75th minute.

La Pulga completed his rout of the New York side with his fifth assist when he set up Suarez to score his hat-trick in the 81st minute with an incisive pass.