“My grandad died aged 97 and didn’t have enough kids” – Manchester United fan punished for mocking Liverpool’s Hillsborough victims chuckles at ban

Warwickshire native James White, a Manchester United fan, was arrested for mocking Liverpool's Hillsborough disaster. The unfortunate incident, which took away 97 innocent lives, took place back in 1989.

However, a United fan was recently spotted wearing a Not Enough 97 jersey, mocking the saddening disaster, as he fired shots at Liverpool fans. He was put in court and was handed a four-year ban from entering any football stadium.

White's punishment list doesn't end there as he also received a £1000 fine. Manchester United also condemned the fan's miserable action. They released a statement that read (via Mirror):

"Mockery of Hillsborough and other football tragedies is completely unacceptable and the club will continue to support firm action to eradicate it from the game."

White, meanwhile, reportedly told the police when he was arrested for wearing the shirt:

“You haven’t even asked me what the T-shirt means. My grandad died aged 97 and didn’t have enough kids.”

CPS north London's Kevin Christie said:

“White was wearing an offensive shirt which mocked many people and communities that were affected by the Hillsborough tragedy. White showed no sympathy towards those people, nor did he care about the impact of his actions. The CPS will continue to work with the police in cases involving tragedy chanting, and people who behave in this way will be brought to justice and will be banned from matches.”

White went to the FA Cup final match between Manchester United and Manchester City. The Cityzens came out victorious as they won the final by 2-1, with Ilkay Gundogan scoring a brace.

Liverpool and Manchester United have been linked with Portugal international Goncalo Inacio

Sporting CP's Goncalo Inacio has emerged as one of the finest young defenders in the European circuit. The 21-year-old is a ball-playing central defender. He also possesses the ability to find the back of the net from a long distance.

Inacio is one of the most promising young players in the world in his position. Hence, top European clubs have turned their attention to the player. Among the interested parties are Manchester United and Liverpool.

According to Portuguese outlet O Jogo, Inacio prefers a move to Old Trafford instead of other clubs. With Erik ten Hag's side's pursuit of Kim Min-jae seemingly ending in disappointment as Bayern Munich look favorite to land him, Inacio could be a solid addition to the team.

