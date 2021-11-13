“My heart is definitely melting” – Arsenal fans love “heartening” gesture from Aaron Ramsdale after England’s win over Albania

Arsenal fans were amazed by Aaron Ramsdale after the Three Lions were clinical and efficient in front of goal against Albania. The qualifying match ended with a 5-0 routing of Kuq e Zinj te. The scoreline attested to the strength of the England outfit. However, another scene took the headlines by storm for fans of the struggling North London outfit.

Arsenal starlet Emile Smith-Rowe earned his England debut during the 5-0 routing. The 20-year-old Arsenal academy product played just 16 minutes, including injury time. The youngster came on for Raheem Sterling in the 77th minute to the excitement of Arsenal fans.

But it wasn't just his debut that took the Gooners by storm. His fellow Gunners teammate Aaron Ramsdale wrapped Smith Rowe in a warm hug following the full-time whistle.

Both stars were filmed hugging after Smith Rowe's milestone for his country. Arsenal fans couldn't have been more pleased by the sight. Here are some of their reactions:

On Me Head Son @Danielfloyd1981 Aaron Ramsdale giving ESR a hug at the end of last night's game was so good. We like to see that. Aaron Ramsdale giving ESR a hug at the end of last night's game was so good. We like to see that.

ThatBenueGuy @stephenteta afcstuff @afcstuff #afc



❤️ @emilesmithrowe Aaron Ramsdale giving his Arsenal team-mate Emile Smith Rowe a big hug after he made his senior England debut against Albania tonight. [ @England ❤️ @AaronRamsdale98 Aaron Ramsdale giving his Arsenal team-mate Emile Smith Rowe a big hug after he made his senior England debut against Albania tonight. [@England] #afc❤️ @AaronRamsdale98 @emilesmithrowe https://t.co/DQhohQB3aH Ramsdale such a nice guy...soon @Arsenal players will take over English national team just like it was in the time of the French national team twitter.com/afcstuff/statu… Ramsdale such a nice guy...soon @Arsenal players will take over English national team just like it was in the time of the French national team twitter.com/afcstuff/statu…

Arsenal v Leeds United - Carabao Cup Round of 16

Speaking to England's YouTube channel, Smith Rowe has named set-piece specialist and Manchester United legend David Beckham as his hero. Beckham was one of the best players of the past football era. His brand remains relevant to this day. For Smith Rowe, Beckham takes pole position as his hero. He said:

"My England hero? I’m gonna go for Becks. I have to, I have to say Beckham first. The set-pieces, the free-kicks and all that — everything about him man. I have to give it to him."

Emile Smith Rowe has found exciting form at Arsenal after being shipped out on loan in recent seasons. He has been guiding the club with his pace and dangerous style of play in the final third. Smith Rowe has helped Arsenal with four goals in 11 Premier League games. He is their joint top scorer this season with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

