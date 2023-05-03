“My heart sunk to my stomach” – Ex-Arsenal star reveals how he was ‘stinking of alcohol’ while making debut with Gunners

Former Arsenal striker Jermaine Pennant recently revealed that he was drunk when he made his Premier League debut against Southampton in 2003. Pennant scored a hat-trick in that game.

He joined the Gunners for £2 million as a 15-year-old in 1999. However, he was far from his best when making his league debut. Speaking on his new documentary Fever Pitch, Pennant said (via Daily Star):

"I'd had like three hours sleep and I'm stinking of alcohol. [Arsene] Wenger pulls the board down and reads out the team. He says my name. I double took and it definitely said Pennant. My heart sunk to my stomach.

"I had Patrick Vieira sat to the right of me and he turns to me and says 'Jermaine this is your time'. I'm thinking to myself, 'Patrick, no it's really not my time. This is the worst time. Not today, no'."

Pennant further added that he even thought of faking a hamstring injury to get substituted. However, the game played out in his favor. Pennant said:

"The game is flowing. I score one. I get another chance and I score two. I'm thinking 'right get to half-time, you've scored two, job done'. I scored another one and I'm thinking 'Jesus Christ. I can stay on now, I can do anything'.

"We won 6-1 and no one knows any better. I was getting high fives and I was thinking 'wow great'. But, I wouldn't advise it. I got away with that one, that's for sure."

Pennant overall made 26 appearances for Arsenal, scoring three goals and providing three assists.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spoke after the win against Chelsea

Arsenal managed to secure a 3-1 win against Chelsea in their latest Premier League clash. The Gunners managed their first win in five matches after coming into the game on a four-game winless run.

After the match, Mikel Arteta was quizzed about how much his team needed that result. The Spaniard emphasized that it was important to get all three points. Speaking to the media, Arteta said (via the Gunners' website):

"I don’t have a number, but personally a lot because if we want to have any chance to win this league we had to win today. There was something there, we wanted to be back on top, after tonight we are and our job was done today and there are still four more to go."

Arsenal will return to action on May 7 as they take on Newcastle United in a Premier League away clash. With a win, the Gunners can keep up the pace with Manchester City.

