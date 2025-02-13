“My hero” - Arsenal fan Piers Morgan makes hilarious claim after Liverpool suffer late draw at Everton

British broadcaster and Arsenal superfan Piers Morgan posted a hilarious message on social media following Liverpool's 2-2 draw against Everton in the Premier League on Wednesday, February 12. The Reds came into the game with a six-point lead in the title race and could have gone nine points clear with a win.

Players from both sides were embroiled in a tussle after the goal, with Abdoulaye Doucoure and Curtis Jones picking up their second yellow cards. Referee Michael Oliver also gave red cards to Liverpool boss Arne Slot and assistant manager Sipke Hulshoff.

Following the game, Gunners fan Piers Morgan shared a picture of Oliver on X, with the caption:

“My hero.”

Slot's men went behind in the 11th minute after Beto's goal but got back into the game within five minutes through Alexis Mac Allister. Mohamed Salah sent his team ahead in the 73rd minute and Liverpool looked set for another memorable Merseyside derby win.

However, the Toffees secured a point in dramatic fashion, with James Tarkowski netting the equalizer in the eighth minute of injury time. The biggest winners of the night turned out to be Arsenal, who are second in the league table and remain seven points behind the Reds.

Arsenal will return to Premier League action against Leicester City on Saturday, February 15, before the Reds face Wolverhampton Wanderers the following day.

Will Liverpool and Arsenal fight for a PSV winger this summer?

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool have entered the race to sign Arsenal target Johan Bakayako, according to Caught Offside. The Reds are sweating on the future of Mohamed Salah, whose contract expires at the end of this season.

The Egyptian superstar has been indispensable for the Merseyside club this term, registering 27 goals and 19 assists from 35 games. Should Liverpool fail to tie him down to a new deal, they have to invest in the attack at the end of the season.

Arne Slot has apparently identified Bakayoko as an option for the job. The Belgian forward has registered 10 goals and three assists from 31 games across competitions this season for PSV Eindhoven.

His contract with the Eredivisie club runs until 2026 and he is likely to be available for €50 60 million this summer.

It has been reported that the 21-year-old has already rejected the advances of Saudi clubs as he has his heart set on a move to the Premier League. However, the Reds will face competition from Arsenal as well as Newcastle United for Bakayoko's services.

