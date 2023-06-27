“My home was falling apart” - Shakira reveals when she found out Barcelona legend Gerard Pique cheated on her

The relationship fallout between Colombian pop sensation Shakira and former Barcelona stalwart Gerard Pique unfolded like a drama for the world to watch. Now, however, the songstress has unraveled the untold details of her former partner's betrayal, which led to a highly-publicized separation of the duo.

Shakira hasn't been one to keep things under wraps when it comes to the collapse of her relationship, and her recent music has reflected the raw emotions she experienced. In an interview with People en Espanol magazine (via Football Espana), Shakira retraced the harrowing moment when she uncovered the infidelity of the ex-Barcelona icon:

“Everything came together, my home was falling apart. I found out from the press that I had been betrayed while my dad was in the intensive care unit.”

The depth of her pain was palpable as she continued to reveal:

“I thought I wouldn’t survive that long. The man I have loved the most in my life, my father, was leaving me when I needed him most, but I could not talk to him or receive the advice from my best friend that I would have needed so much.”

As she grappled with the shock of betrayal, her father, despite his age of 91 years, fortunately, managed to pull through his intensive care stay. The 46-year-old went on to express hope that her kids would find inspiration in her parents' love story, a romantic narrative that has eluded her own life.

Gerard Pique has since moved on and is currently involved with Clara Chia, and they are now comfortably settled in Barcelona. On the other hand, Shakira has migrated across the Atlantic, setting up her nest in Miami with her kids Milan and Sasha.

Gerard Pique plans potential engagement with Clara Chia

Former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique is reportedly set to announce his engagement to Clara Chia.

The couple, who have been candid about their relationship since it went public following the separation, show no signs of reining in their public display of affection. Spanish media outlets were privy to an insider's confession, stating (via Daily Mail):

"Gerard Pique and Clara Chia are going to get married."

Shakira saw her long-term romance with Pique crumble last summer under the weight of cheating allegations. Notably, he is said to have betrayed her with the woman he is currently dating: Clara Chia.

Poll : 0 votes