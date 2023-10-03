"My hottest friend" - Barcelona star's wife reacts as Robert Lewandowski's partner Anna stuns in Louis Vuitton fit

Sergi Roberto's wife recently reacted to Robert Lewandowski's partner, Anna Lewandowska's recent social media post, where she labeled the Polish Nutritionist as her hottest friend.

Anna took to Instagram and uploaded a series of pictures from her recent outing. The Polish entrepreneur went to a fashion event organized by Louis Vuitton. In the event, she was wearing a black top with grey pants.

The event was also attended by top celebrities such as Izabel Goulart, Venus Williams, and more. Reacting to the Instagram post, Sergi Roberto's wife Coral Simanovich commented:

"My hottest friend," she also added a few fire emojis in her comment.

Sergi Roberto's wife's comment

Sergi Roberto and Robert Lewandowski are good friends as the Spaniard has never stepped down from praising the Barcelona forward. Last year in September, Roberto referred to Lewandowski as a gift for Xavi Hernandez's Barcelona. He said (via Movistar):

“The truth is that his signing for us is like a gift... He has scored a lot of goals already and apart from this he’s a great professional and an incredible person.”

Anna Lewandowska also posted a video clip on her social media account, where she can be seen getting ready and wearing make-up. She credited Armani Beauty in the caption of the post.

Lewandowska is a personal trainer, social media influencer, nutritionist, and entrepreneur. Moreover, she's also a black belt in Karate as she has represented Poland in European as well as World Championships.

Saudi Pro League side will be looking forward to offering a mega-money contract to Robert Lewandowski

According to Football Espana, Robert Lewandowski is expected to receive an offer from the Saudi Pro League in January 2024. In the last 12 months, the Middle East has welcomed various top stars from the world of football.

Players such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, N'Golo Kante, and more have joined the SPL. As a result, the Polish attacker is also on the radar of many Saudi Arabian clubs.

Saudi Pro League side Abha's player Saad Bguir has indicated his desire for the club to sign Lewandowski in January. However, an update from Diario Sport has revealed that the Polish attacker is positive about his future at Barcelona until the summer of 2024.