"My husband loves Ronaldo as well" - Nollywood star Tomike Adeoye reveals why she would like to go on a date with Cristiano Ronaldo 

Nollywood sensation Tomike Adeoye has outlined why she would want to go on a date with Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Adeoye is a popular actress in Nigeria, boasting more than 770,000 followers on Instagram. In addition, the 28-year-old is a microbiologist, a brand ambassador for Maltina, and an award-winning influencer and entrepreneur.

The 'Ajosepo' star participated in an interview with reporter Peter Akinbo where she was asked (via The Punch):

"So, if you could go out with any sportsperson in the world, who would it be?"

Adeoye replied:

"It would be either Anthony Joshua, LeBron James, or Serena Williams actually, I love how Serena is. You can tell that these guys really put efforts into their craft, remaining at the top is harder than even getting to the top. These are guys that have shown that they don’t relax just because they are famous now or because they’ve won several times."

"Sports is something that you have to keep putting in the work, you can’t relax, and fitness is key, fitness is not for lazy people. You have to be hard working because it’s so much work. So, for them to constantly work on this, aside that it puts food on their table, is actually impressive," she added.

Tomike Adeoye then backtracked and opted to choose Cristiano Ronaldo:

"You know what? On a second thought, let’s actually cancel everybody, and let me go on the date with Cristiano Ronaldo, not even an outing. I know what he can do for my career and my husband loves Ronaldo as well, so I can imagine how excited he will be to drop me at that date. He may even want to join my date. It’s a Ronaldo loving household here."

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently in a live-in relationship with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and their five children in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The couple have been dating since 2016 after they met at a Gucci store in Madrid.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared this season for Al-Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo is still going from strength to strength in the Saudi Pro League for Al-Nassr this season. Let's take a look at his stats to see how he has fared to date.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has netted 38 goals and provided 12 assists in 39 appearances across all competitions. He is the favorite to win the SPL Golden Boot, garnering 29 goals - six above second-placed Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Ronaldo will next be in action for Al-Nassr later today (Saturday, May 4) against Al-Wehda in the league. The Knights of Najd are currently second in the standings with 71 points from 29 games, 12 points behind Al-Hilal.