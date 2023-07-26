"My idol is CR7, doesn't mean I hate Messi" - Argentina Women's footballer Yamila Rodriguez responds to fan backlash

Argentina Women's footballer Yamila Rodriguez has hit back at fans after being on the receiving end of criticism when she was spotted with a tattoo of Cristiano Ronaldo. Supporters were unhappy to realise that the 24-year-old did not have an inking of fellow countryman Lionel Messi.

In an Instagram story, the footballer claimed that she was not anti-Messi, but was just a big fan of the Portuguese superstar.

She said:

"At what point did I say I'm 'Anti Messi'? Stop saying things that I didn't say because the truth is that I'm having a bad time (in the middle of a World Cup while representing my country). I'm not having a bad time because of you [the fans] but for the atrocities that are said, without mercy. Can't you have an idol or a player you like?"

"I never said that I am 'Anti Messi,' I never would be. Messi is our great captain of the National Team, but the fact that I say that my idol and my inspiration is CR7 does not mean that I hate Messi... I like another player more, the one who inspired me. What is the problem?

"We are not all obliged to only love the players of our country. Please understand that this is football and everyone has their own appreciation, their preferences, and highlighting one does not mean burying the other. Enough, it tires me, it hurts me."

The forward also has a tattoo of Argentina legend Diego Maradona on her leg.

Rodriguez is featuring in her first World Cup. The South American giants had a tough start to the tournament, losing to Italy. They will face South Africa next.

Kim Kardashian gives her opinion on Ronaldo-Messi debate

Kim Kardashian offers her opinion on who the GOAT is.

American model and media personality Kim Kardashian has voiced her thoughts on football's age-old debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. When asked by celebrity streamer IShowSpeed, she claimed that she was a fan of both players.

Kim was among the many stars in attendance for the Argentine's Inter Miami debut where his stunning free-kick late in the game handed his side a victory.

A few days later, she was with his son Saint in Japan to witness Ronaldo. Ronaldo was in the Asian country as part of Al-Nassr's pre-season tour. They faced European giants Paris Saint-Germain, where he was unable to lead his side to victory in a 0-0 draw. The Saudi side will face Inter Milan next.