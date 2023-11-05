"My most important title" – Marcelo says Fluminese's Copa Libertadores triumph greater than UEFA Champions League wins with Real Madrid

Fluminense star Marcelo has insisted that his recent Copa Libertadores triumph is the biggest trophy of his career, more than his five UEFA Champions League wins with Real Madrid.

Earlier on Saturday (November 4), Fluminense beat Boca Juniors 2-1 in the Copa Libertadores final at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. After German Cano scored in the 36th minute of the match, Luis Advincula levelled things for his Argentine side in second half. Afterwards, John Kennedy bagged the winner in the 99th minute.

Marcelo, who returned to Fluminense earlier this February after a spell with Greek outfit Olympiakos, started his team's recent summit clash against Boca Juniors. He was substituted off in the 80th minute.

Following the Copa Libertadores final, Marcelo told ESPN (h/t Reuters):

"Real Madrid will understand. It's my most important title, at club level, because it's the club that raised me. I'm winning a very important title with my favourite club, the club that gave me all the tools to have my career, with the employees who saw me grow up. There's nothing more rewarding than that. It's priceless. I owed a debt to Fluminense. It was written (that we would win the trophy.)"

Marcelo, who joined Fluminense's academy in 2002 before leaving for Los Blancos in 2007, has lifted four trophies with his boyhood club. Apart from the CONMEBOL title, he has also won the Campeonato Carioca title twice (2005 and 2023) and the Taca Rio trophy in 2005.

During his 16 seasons at Santiago Bernabeu, the 35-year-old lifted 26 trophies. He helped Carlo Ancelotti's outfit lift five UEFA Champions League trophies and six La Liga titles, making 546 appearances.

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos still yet to decide next move, suggests transfer insider

Speaking to GiveMeSport, journalist Paul Brown confirmed that Real Madrid's Toni Kroos has attracted attention from a number of top European teams ahead of next summer. He elaborated:

"Toni Kroos is clearly being offered around to various clubs in Europe. His representatives have let it be known that he quite fancies playing in the Premier League, and that's attracted a lot of interest."

However, Brown also asserted that the German could sign a new deal:

"He is now 33 and not playing the kind of key role that he was for Real Madrid. His contract is coming to an end, so this is why there are stories. I don't think he has made his mind up yet about what to do. It wouldn't be a surprise if he still decided to sign a new deal."

Kroos, who is in the final eight months of his current contract, could decide to stay as an experienced rotational option at Real Madrid. He is currently below Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Eduardo Camavinga in the Los Blancos' pecking order.

So far this campaign, the 2014 FIFA World Cup winner has started seven of his 13 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid.