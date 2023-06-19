"My intention is to continue improving and growing there" – Barcelona star addresses future amid rumours of exit

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati has claimed that he is keen to remain at Camp Nou despite a host of transfer rumors.

Fati, 20, has established himself as one of the best talents in La Liga over the past four campaigns. Since making his debut in 2019, he has helped his boyhood team lift three trophies, including a La Liga title and a Copa del Rey crown.

However, the nine-cap Spain international has emerged as a potential outgoing after dropping down in the pecking order last campaign. He started just 14 of his 51 appearances for Barcelona, racking up 1824 first-team minutes.

According to 90min, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea have all been monitoring the winger's situation at his club for months. Wolverhampton Wanderers have also expressed an interest in roping in the right-footed attacker.

Speaking to Teledeporte, Fati addressed the recent rumors involving him and his immediate future. He elaborated:

"I have a contract with Barça and my intention is to continue improving and growing there in the future. That is my intention. I have a long contract there and I'm quite happy right now... both in my club and in the national team."

Earlier this month, agent Jorge Mendes shed light on his client's desire to stay at Barcelona. He told El Chiringuito:

"He wants to stay at Barça. He was the club's second-highest top-scorer in the La Liga. You've got a phenomenon on your hands. He is one of the best young players in the world. He will win the Ballon d'Or award, you will see."

So far, Fati has scored 29 goals and laid out 10 assists in 109 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona. He has started just 41 matches due to a plethora of injury issues and is averaging a goal involvement every 112 minutes.

Club CEO in Spain to finalize €45 million deal with Barcelona: Reports

According to reporter Joaquim Piera, Athletico Paranaense CEO Alexandre Mattos has touched down in Barcelona ahead of his first meeting about Vitor Roque. Blaugrana sporting director Deco is set to represent the La Liga club.

Athletico Paranaense are keen to sanction a move for their youth product if the Catalans agree to a €45 million fee.

Roque, 18, has been speculated with a permanent move to the Blaugrana since the turn of the year. He popped up as a transfer target after his Golden Boot-winning six goals at the South American U20 Championship earlier this year.

So far, Roque has scored 17 goals and provided eight assists in 61 overall appearances for Athletico Paranaense.

He could be a great backup option for Robert Lewandowski next season. Should the player continue to improve, he could take over the starting role from the Polish striker in the near future if Barca end up signing him.

