"My job is to develop him and make an athlete out of him" – Ralf Rangnick heaps praise on "massive talent" at Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick heaped praise on Mason Greenwood for his display against Young Boys on Wednesday.

Greenwood scored the opening Manchester United goal and nearly had an assist in the first half of their final Champions League group game.

The 20-year-old has started in three Champions League games so far this season, and the first-half strike against Young Boys was his first goal of the season in the competition.

Sky Sports Football @SkyFootball



Ralf Rangnick has praised Mason Greenwood after he scored his 8th goal in major European competitions but has also pinpointed one area that the 🗣 "He's a massive talent."Ralf Rangnick has praised Mason Greenwood after he scored his 8th goal in major European competitions but has also pinpointed one area that the #MUFC striker needs to improve. 🗣 "He's a massive talent."Ralf Rangnick has praised Mason Greenwood after he scored his 8th goal in major European competitions but has also pinpointed one area that the #MUFC striker needs to improve. https://t.co/G2pEyz3782

Rangnick praised Greenwood for his contribution on Wednesday, and feels the attacker needs to develop physically to become an athlete.

"He also showed, not only with the beautiful goal, but also the way that he set up the opportunity for Juan Mata. That was brilliant.

"He is a massive talent. Right foot, left foot, good on the ball, also the way he set up the goal for Fred on Sunday. But still, it is about continuity.

"He has to develop physically, but technically for his age he is a great player, and my job is to develop him and make an athlete out of him. If he manages to do that, he can become a regular player for this club," Rangnick said.

Greenwood will hope to feature regularly for Manchester United under Rangnick

Mason Greenwood will hope to play a key role in the coming months as Ralf Rangnick looks to stamp his authority on the Manchester United squad.

The Red Devils are likely to play a more proactive brand of football under Rangnick, and the style will need attacking players to do the bulk of the pressing.

Greenwood could benefit owing to his off the ball work coupled with his quality on the pitch.

Simon Stone @sistoney67 Rangnick on Mason Greenwood: "Mason is more a 9-and-a-half, very technical. Sometimes he doesn’t look on an athletic level. We need to develop him mentally and physically. If we do that he can be a great player for our club." Rangnick on Mason Greenwood: "Mason is more a 9-and-a-half, very technical. Sometimes he doesn’t look on an athletic level. We need to develop him mentally and physically. If we do that he can be a great player for our club."

Manchester United will also play a number of games over the festive period and January, so they will need to make the best use of their squad.

Greenwood has already scored four goals in the Premier League this season, and is six strikes behind his best return of 10 goals that he mustered over the 2019-20 season.

Also Read Article Continues below

The young attacker has started well under Rangnick and will hope to bring some consistency into his game in the coming weeks.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar