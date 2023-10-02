“My king” - Georgina Rodriguez gushes over Cristiano Ronaldo as couple enjoy date night in Saudi

Georgina Rodriguez dubbed Cristiano Ronaldo as her king in an Instagram post of the loving couple on a romantic night out in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Rodriguez, 29, and Ronaldo, 38, have been living it up in the Saudi capital since the iconic forward joined Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr in January. They have been spending evenings out at lavish restaurants as they continue to settle into life in the Middle East.

The Spanish influencer and model posted a picture of the two enjoying dinner. She wore a blue and white dress while Ronaldo wore a checkered red and white Gucci shirt. The post was captioned on her Instagram story:

"My king."

Georgina Rodriguez also uploaded the picture to her main account which she captioned:

"My beautiful love."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's relationship has been on display throughout their stay in Saudi with the pair both posting pictures of their adaption to life in Riyadh. They have yet to tie the knot but Rodriguez said earlier this year that they already feel like a married couple (via The Sun):

"I really couldn't be more married. Cristiano and I are married in the eyes of God, that's all that matters to me. He protects us and keeps us together. One day though, a ceremony will follow."

The couple have been together for seven years after meeting at a Gucci store in Madrid. They have five children, although the Spanish model has raised three as their stepmother.

Cristiano Ronaldo led Al-Nassr to victory before heading to a swanky Riyadh restaurant with Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a penalty in a 2-1 win.

Cristiano Ronaldo bagged a penalty in Al-Nassr's 2-1 win against Al-Ta'ee just a day before he and Georgina Rodriguez dined out in Riyadh. The victory propelled Al-Aalami up to fourth in the Saudi Pro League table, two points behind leaders Al-Hilal.

The Portuguese icon has made a blistering start to the new season with 10 goals and six assists in nine games across competitions. He is top scorer in the Saudi Pro League with 10 goals in just seven games.

Ronaldo took to Instagram following the win against Al-Ta'ee to express his delight in picking up all three points. He posted a picture of himself celebrating with the words:

"Another important victory and 9 wins in a row! Well done Team! Let’s keep the good work!"

Ronaldo's Farid Najd side will next be in action today (October 2) against Tajik side Istiklol in the AFC Champions League. They head into that Group E game as huge favorites.