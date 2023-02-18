“My legs were a bit shaky!” – Liverpool star Stefan Bajcetic admits he didn’t expect ‘crazy’ thing Reds fans did for him recently

Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic has revealed that his legs were shaking following the standing ovation at Anfield. He added that it was unexpected for him as it was his first start in the derby.

The teenager was named the Man of the Match for the Merseyside derby win over Everton on Monday. It was his sixth appearance in the Premier League this season and only his third start for the Reds in the league.

Speaking to the club website, Bajcetic expressed his happiness at getting the standing ovation. The teenager went on to claim that he did not expect any of it and said:

"When I came off, that standing ovation was crazy. My legs were a bit shaky! It was great to get the Player of the Match as well. I didn't expect it."

High praises for Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been following the development of Stefan Bajcetic for some time and has praised the youngster for his performances so far.

Speaking to the club website after the midfielder signed a new deal, the German manager said:

"We were pretty careful with him, because of his age. He showed now he is ready and for us it is very helpful, with all of his natural skills."

The Liverpool boss added:

"It's something we didn't show often enough in the recent games; aggression, but a good aggression, it's not that he kicks players. He is a good footballer on top of that, so that's obviously very important in the centre of the park."

Arsenal legend Ian Wright also could not hold back from praising the teenager and was out of words to describe his passing. He told The Ringer:

"Bajcetic is in it now and what is he? Eighteen? Just watching how he was playing in that midfield and not just his passing range but his tackling. Everything. The distribution. He did a cross-field ball and honestly the crowd were like 'wow,' They didn't give him like the – if Thiago Alcantara did it, you just go 'he does that, nice pass.'"

The pundit added:

"But because he did it for some reason, he just looked up and went bam, right across to Andy Robertson and everyone was like 'wow.' They should be hyped about his kid because he's the next incumbent of that midfield that they need. He has everything wrapped up in what he does. Six, eight, 10, he's got all that."

Bajcetic is expected to continue playing in the Liverpool midfield this season following an injury setback to Thiago Alcantara.

