"My life" - Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez share adorable pictures on Instagram with their daughters

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez took to their social media platforms to post adorable pictures alongside daughters Bella and Alana Martina, who took birth last year. Rodriguez shared a collage of snaps with her family, one of them alongside Ronaldo.

She could also be seen posing with Ronaldo Jr. Rodriguez also posted photos of Alana Martina, Eva Maria, and Mateo. The Spaniard also posted a few photos of herself in a black dress.

She captioned the series of images on Instagram:

"My Life."

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, posed alongside Alana Martina to post an adorable snap on her Instagram story.

Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's family are currently living in the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh. They moved to the Middle East after Ronaldo joined SPL side Al-Nassr.

Since meeting in Madrid, the pair have already lived in Turin, Manchester, and are now in Riyadh. Speaking about her experience of living in Riyadh, Rodriguez recently said (via AS):

"It is a wonderful country. It is very safe, very familiar and they take great care of the women and their children. The people are very thoughtful and affectionate. A friend of mine did not have water in a hotel and decided to go to a booth. A man gave it to her paid. They are very thoughtful and generous people."

Ronaldo, meanwhile, reminded the world of his ability by scoring two braces for Portugal against Liechtenstein and Luxembourg during the recently concluded international break.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is set to return to action on April 5, when Al-Nassr play Al-Adalah in an SPL away clash.

Wayne Rooney claimed Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United departure worked for both parties

Cristiano Ronaldo's second Manchester United spell came to a tumultuous end. The Portuguese exited the club via mutual termination of his contract last year.

Ronaldo's former teammate Wayne Rooney recently claimed that the decision served both parties well as Ronaldo got what he wanted and United were able to shift their focus back to the season. Rooney said (GOAL):

“I suppose he got what he wanted. For Manchester United, it was important to move on as quick as possible from that and really refocus on the group of players who were there and wanted to be there."

Since his move to Al-Nassr, Ronaldo has scored nine goals and has provided two assists in 10 games for the SPL club.

Poll : 0 votes