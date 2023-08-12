“My lion” – Thibaut Courtois’ wife shares adorable picture to support him as Real Madrid superstar undergoes ACL surgery

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois' wife Mishel Gerzig recently shared an adorable social media post as the goalkeeper started his recovery after suffering an ACL injury.

The Belgian suffered the blow while training and will undergo surgery. He is expected to stay out of action for a while. Gerzig, meanwhile, gave the fans a glimpse of Courtois's recovery, as she wrote on her Instagram story:

"My Lion. You'll come back stronger."

Thibaut Courtois's wife's Instagram story

The Real Madrid goalkeeper, meanwhile, also posted a message on his Twitter as he wrote:

"You never expect to go through something like this but now it's time to accept it and do everything to overcome it and come back even stronger. Thank you all for the energy, love and encouragement, I assure you that they motivate me to recover as soon as possible."

Carlo Ancelotti reacts to Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois's injury

Since joining Real Madrid back in 2018, Thibaut Courtois has been the undisputed No. 1 between the sticks for the club. Oftentimes, the goalkeeper has won matches with his individual brilliance.

Hence, his injury is a big blow for Los Blancos. While they do have Andriy Lunin as a backup, the Ukrainian has barely played since joining the Madrid giants. Carlo Ancelotti said about Courtois (via Los Blancos' official website):

“Yesterday wasn't a good day for us mentally. We had an injury to a key player, but that happens in football. I want to wish Courtois a speedy recovery and I'm going to put my faith in Lunin, who's a top goalkeeper. He did really well in the pre-season because he's a great player and he's talented. He lacks the experience but now he'll take everything one game at a time.”

Courtois has made 230 appearances so far for Los Blancos since his joining. He has kept 91 clean sheets in that time. Fans will hope that the 31-year-old Belgian can get back to his full fitness by the mid-way point of the season.