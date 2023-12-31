"My love" - Dele gushes over girlfriend Cindy Kimberly's latest Instagram photo-dump

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele recently reacted to his longtime girlfriend Cindy Kimberly's Instagram photo-dump.

Cindy Kimberly, a Dutch model and social media influencer, took to Instagram and uploaded a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot for American athletic apparel brand Alo.

As soon as the pictures were uploaded on the social media platform, the former Tottenham midfielder exhibited his affection and reacted to his girlfriend's post.

"My love." He also added a purple heart emoji.

Cindy Kimberly has more than seven million followers on her Instagram account. Moreover, she is also the founder of the womenswear fashion brand, LOBA. She has uploaded several pictures on her socials alongside Dele as well.

Apart from Cindy Kimberly, Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo are also the brand ambassadors of the women's clothing brand Alo. They also often upload pictures and promotional posts for the brand.

Everton boss provides injury update about Dele following Wolves loss

Dele joined Everton from Tottenham Hotspur in January 2022 but is yet to make an appearance for Sean Dyche's side this season. The Englishman spent last season on loan at Turkish side Besiktas, where he suffered a hip injury in April.

The 27-year-old midfielder underwent surgery and has since been out of action for the Toffees. However, he was photographed in Everton's training sessions earlier this month.

Everton boss Sean Dyche recently addressed Dele's injury status after the Toffees suffered a 3-0 loss against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium on December 30 (Saturday). He said (via Liverpool World):

"He's just being assessed. We're monitoring his situation and are trying the best we can. That's what I mean. We're getting him assessed for an injury. He's getting assessed for an injury."

Everton are currently 17th in the Premier League with 16 points after 20 games this season. Next up, the Toffees will face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Thursday (January 4) in the third round of the FA Cup.