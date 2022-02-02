"My main goal is to help the team" - Aubameyang says he will try to give 'everything' after swapping Arsenal for Barcelona on deadline day

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has spoken since his deadline day move to Barcelona from Arsenal in January. The Gabonese striker, who has had a tumultuous final period at Arsenal, joined the Spanish Giants in a move that had broken down earlier in the day.

And speaking on his move, the former Borussia Dortmund striker spoke to Sky Sports News and said:

"My main goal is to help the team and give everything to bring the team back to the Champions League. I'm just happy to be here and I will give everything."

Having been the star striker for Arsenal on so many occasions, the striker saw his career at the Emirates begin to wane. The Gabon international scored 92 goals and made 21 assists in 163 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions. Reports of disciplinary breaches at the club and a fractious relationship with manager Mikel Arteta have seen the striker depart.

He flew to Spain even prior to the move being confirmed by either club.

Barcelona are currently fifth in La Liga, trailing arch-rivals Real Madrid by an astounding 15 points. Manager Xavi will hope that Aubameyang can influence an upturn in form for the Catalan giants, especially with a Europa League knockout tie on the horizon.

Will Aubameyang be a success at Barcelona?

Aubameyang will likely be the focal point of a new attack being built by Xavi.

The former Barcelona player also brought in Manchester City forward Ferran Torres and Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore in January.

The club had signed Sergio Aguero as a free agent at the start of the season but he had to retire due to heart issues. His sad retirement meant the club needed to recruit a new striker.

Aubameyang fits the bill perfectly for the Catalan club. However, he can be somewhat of a poisoned chalice at times. Reports have often emerged of him disrupting the dressing room and letting his personal issues affect his on-field performance.

He left both Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund in unceremonious circumstances.

He managed seven goals in 15 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions this season before his free transfer.

He will be reunited with former Dortmund team-mate Ousmane Dembele, who has remained at the club despite being listed for transfer. The two worked perfectly together and alongside new recruits, Traore and Torres, Xavi will have a scintillating forward line.

Barcelona will be hoping Aubameyang returns to his former best. With him, they will look to challenge for the UEFA Europa League as well as finishing in a Champions League spot.

