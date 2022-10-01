"My man is going to be the difference" - Kevin Campbell tips one Arsenal star to inspire Gunners to victory against Tottenham in the North London derby 

Kevin Campbell has boldly predicted that Gabriel Jesus will be the difference-maker for Arsenal against Tottenham on Saturday. The North London derby is the first game on Saturday as the Premier League resumes after the international break. All eyes will be on the Brazilian stars.

Jesus and Tottenham's Richarlison were on the radar of both clubs this summer. The duo are fighting for a place in the Brazil squad for the World Cup as well, so this game could prove to be crucial.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT “I’m feeling pretty confident!”



🏟 “The past says that Arsenal always get the better of Spurs at the Emirates!”



“You know what Spurs are going to do! Arsenal need to take their chances.”



@1KevinCampbell is confident “I’m feeling pretty confident!”🏟 “The past says that Arsenal always get the better of Spurs at the Emirates!”“You know what Spurs are going to do! Arsenal need to take their chances.”@1KevinCampbell is confident #AFC will beat #THFC at the weekend in the #NLD 😎 “I’m feeling pretty confident!”🏟 “The past says that Arsenal always get the better of Spurs at the Emirates!”👀 “You know what Spurs are going to do! Arsenal need to take their chances.”@1KevinCampbell is confident #AFC will beat #THFC at the weekend in the #NLD 🔥 https://t.co/8NqLbJfu4e

Speaking to talkSPORT ahead of the match on Saturday, Campbell backed the Arsenal forward to have good derby day. He said:

"I am feeling pretty confident. I have got to say because the past says that Arsenał will always get the better of Spurs at the Emirates and I am expecting that to happen again. My man Jesus is going to be the difference."

Gabriel Jesus on why he picked Arsenal in the summer

Gabriel Jesus left Manchester City to join Arsenal in the summer for more game time. The Brazilian added that he wanted to contribute more on the pitch, and that was a key factor in picking Mikel Arteta's side.

Speaking to ESPN this week, the Gunners star said:

"It is different here at Arsenał compared to Manchester City. The football is different, different players, different ways to play.

"At City, it was different. The striker didn't touch the ball that much, you see this by watching the games. And, when it was time to touch the ball, it was not the striker, because Guardiola ended up putting a midfielder to come closer. OK, fine. So, I decided to change."

He continued:

"I talked a lot with Arteta about Arsenał's style. He knows me, I know him, I understood what he wanted from me. Now, I'm free on the pitch, playing football with a smile on my face and trying to do my best all the time."

Arsenal are on top of the Premier League right now and Jesus has registered four goals and three assists in the league so far.

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Man Utd, Arsenal vs Tottenham and other GW 9 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far