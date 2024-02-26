"My name always appears in the newspapers" - Former Barcelona star on possibility of joining Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Former Barcelona attacker Philippe Coutinho has offered his take on the possibility of joining Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.

Coutinho had a troubled stint at the Camp Nou after a big-money transfer from Liverpool in January 2018. However, the on-loan Aston Villa midfielder never replicated his Anfield heroics. In 106 appearances across competitions, he managed only 25 goals and 14 assists before joining Villa permanently in the summer of 2022.

Having played 74 times with Messi at Barca, Coutinho sounded non-commital about joining his old teammate in the MLS, telling SPORT (via Barca Universal):

“As I told you, I only think about the moment. I want to be well, prepare well, play good games, enjoy football. We never know what will happen in the future.”

“My name always appears in the newspapers where they speak in every way, good and bad. I try not to look at them, and I’m just worried about doing my job well and enjoying it."

Lionel Messi's former Barca teammate has had a decent season so far at Al-Duhail, bagging four goals and an assist in 12 games across competitions.

How has Barcelona legend Lionel Messi fared for Inter Miami this season?

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has had a modest start to his 2024 season with Inter Miami, whom he joined last summer on a free transfer.

After a quiet pre-season - where he scored just once in six games - the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner drew a blank as the Herons beat Real Salt Lake at home in their MLS opener last week.

However, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner opened his account for the season in his next competitive outing in the league at Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday (February 25).

After Dejan Jovetic had given Galaxy the lead 15 mintues from time, the Herons were on course for their first defeat of the season when Messi bagged an equaliser in the second minute of stoppage time.

Last season, the Argentine helped Inter Miami to their maiden title in the inaugural Leagues Cup but had a quiet campaign in the MLS. That's something he would like to improve this year.

The all-time Barcelona top scorer is expected to feature in Miami's next MLS outing at home to Orlando City on Saturday (March 2).