  "My new favorite footballer" - Manchester United legend Paul Scholes makes claim about Barcelona star after Blaugrana's win over Newcastle

"My new favorite footballer" - Manchester United legend Paul Scholes makes claim about Barcelona star after Blaugrana's win over Newcastle

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Modified Sep 19, 2025 06:42 GMT
Manchester United v Athletic Club - UEFA Europa League 2024/25 Semi Final Second Leg - Source: Getty
Manchester United v Athletic Club - UEFA Europa League 2024/25 Semi Final Second Leg - Source: Getty

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has named Barcelona star Pedri as his new favourite footballer after watching him play against Newcastle United. The Spain international played an integral role for La Blaugrana as they claimed a 2-1 win over the Magpies at St. James' Park.

Amazed by Pedri's display in the middle of the park, Scholes took to Instagram to post a picture of the 22-year-old midfielder on his story. The former midfielder showed his appreciation for the youngster with his caption on the post, referring to him as his favourite in the sport.

"My new favourite footballer❤️"

A cultured midfielder himself in his days at Manchester United, Scholes found Pedri's performance in front of the hostile crowd on Tyneside to be of sublime quality. The Spaniard was central to his side dominating the ball against a notoriously intense opponent, keeping 64% of the possession during the encounter.

Pedri completed 84 of 92 passes for Barcelona, completed two dribbles, and created a chance. He also three of four tackles in midfield, showing his tenacity, and won nine duels, more than any other player on the pitch for either side. The midfielder made six ball recoveries, two interceptions, and one clearance in what was an all-round quality performance.

Pedri played a starring role for Barcelona in their successful 2024-25 season and was rewarded with a Ballon d'Or nomination. He has found his feet firmly again after injuries threatened to rob him of a career that seemed destined to see him end up among the greats a few years ago.

Manchester United loanee shines as Barcelona defeat Newcastle United

Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford was the match winner for Barcelona in their 2-1 win over Newcastle United at St. James' Park. The England international scored both goals for La Blaugrana to get their UEFA Champions League campaign off to a winning start.

Rashford was named in the starting XI for the game due to Lamine Yamal's absence through injury, and he made the most of his opportunity. The 27-year-old opened the scoring with a bullet header in the 58th minute before firing a rocket into the back of the net nine minutes later for his second.

Marcus Rashford joined the Spanish giants on loan after being exiled by his boyhood club following a six-month loan spell with Aston Villa. The forward enjoyed his first appearance back on English soil, making sure that his new club left with all three points on offer.

Sulayman Salahudeen

Sulayman Salahudeen

Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.

Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating.

Edited by Sulayman Salahudeen
