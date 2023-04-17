“My night is ruined”, “Gotta start a game like this” – Liverpool fans fume with decision to leave 2 players on the bench for Leeds game

Liverpool fans on Twitter are baffled to see neither Darwin Nunez nor Roberto Firmino start in the Premier League away clash against Leeds United on April 17. The match at Elland Road is crucial to the Reds' hopes of securing European football for next season.

Jurgen Klopp's team enter the game eighth in the league table with 44 points from 29 matches. Leeds, meanwhile, are battling for survival. They are 16th with only 29 points from 30 games.

Alisson Becker starts in goal for the Reds against Leeds. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, and Andrew Robertson form the back four. Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, and Curtis Jones are the three midfielders. Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah, and Cody Gakpo are in the attack.

Fans, however, believe that Klopp should have opted to start one of either Nunez or Firmino. Since his €100 million arrival from Benfica last summer, Nunez has scored 14 goals and has provided four assists in 36 games across competitions. While the Uruguayan found it hard to get his bearings together at the start, he has since proven to be an important player.

Firmino, meanwhile, scored an 87th-minute equalizer for Liverpool in their 2-2 draw against Arsenal at Anfield last weekend. The Brazilian striker has scored 11 goals and has provided five assists in 32 matches across competitions this season.

Hence, fans on Twitter wanted one of the duo to start. They didn't hide their frustration upon seeing both attackers miss out. One fan wrote on Twitter:

"No Nunez my night is ruined."

Another echoed the same sentiment, writing:

"Nunez gotta start a game like this."

Here are some of the best reactions from Liverpool fans across Twitter as neither Darwin Nunez nor Roberto Firmino made the first XI against Leeds United:

Liverpool have won only one out of their last five Premier League matches

Liverpool's form heading into their league clash against Leeds United is far from ideal. The Reds have won only one out of their last five Premier League games.

They have drawn their last two league games against Chelsea and Arsenal. Prior to that, Klopp's side were defeated by Manchester City and Bournemouth. The 7-0 hammering of Manchester United on March 5 was the Reds' last league win.

Liverpool are 12 points behind fourth-placed Newcastle United with a game in hand. They will certainly need to avoid dropping points if they are to make it to the UEFA Champions League or the Europa League next season.

