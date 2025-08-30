"My opinion is this year Arsenal are number one" - Liverpool star Mohamed Salah explains why he believes Gunners are favorites for PL title

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah believes Arsenal are the favorites for the Premier League title this season. He said that they have a squad that has been together for a few years now and understands each other well.

The Reds comfortably beat the Gunners to the Premier League title last season, finishing 10 points above them. This marked Mikel Arteta's side's third consecutive second-placed finish in the league. They fell short against Manchester City on the previous two occasions.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Salah backed the Gunners to be the favorites for the title this season. The Liverpool star said:

"That team, I have said it a few times, today and also at the PFA Awards, I said they are the favourites because they have a team that has played [together] for five, six years. So, they understand each other’s game. And, they also have a manager with the team for five, six years. When the team’s stuck together for that long, they know each other’s game, so it becomes easier for them."

"But other teams like us and [Manchester] City, changing a lot of players, which is sometimes tricky. But again, teams with Pep Guardiola, they are always the favourites. But of course, my opinion is this year Arsenal are number one."

Liverpool have seen an overhaul this summer, with key players Trent Alexander-Arnold, Darwin Nunez, and Luis Diaz leaving. They have also signed the likes of Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, and Hugo Ekitike.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have signed the likes of Noni Madueke, Eberechi Eze, and Viktor Gyokeres.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta the importance of the Liverpool clash

The two sides are set to face off at Anfield on Sunday, August 31, in the Premier League. Both sides have had a perfect start to the season. Arsenal have beaten Manchester United and Leeds United, while Liverpool got past Bournemouth and Newcastle United.

In his pre-match press conference, Mikel Arteta was asked if Sunday's clash could be season-defining. He answered (via Arsenal.com):

"A very important one and we want to continue building the momentum that we are in right now. Going to those grounds, those stadiums, against this kind of opposition is what we want and coming away from those big games, winning in a really convincing way. That's the objective."

Both matches between the two sides last season ended in a 2-2 draw.

