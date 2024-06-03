“My parents” - Real Madrid ace Rodrygo posts hilarious caption as he poses alongside his father and teammate with Champions League trophy

Real Madrid winger Rodrygo took to his Instagram stories to post a hilarious caption on a picture he took with his father and teammate Luka Modric. The trio posed with the Champions League trophy after Los Blancos beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the final at Wembley on June 1.

It was a hard-fought win, especially as the Germans seemed intent on snatching the lead in the first half. Massive chances to open the scoring fell to Karim Adeyemi and Niclas Fullkrug, but they were unable to beat Thibaut Courtois in goal. With Dortmund failing to capitalize on their early dominance, Madrid found their footing in the second half.

A perfectly taken corner from Toni Kroos found Dani Carvajal's head, and the full-back placed his effort towards the far post in the 74th minute. Nine minutes later, Vinicius Junior scored Real Madrid's second goal, as they sealed the deal with a clean sheet and lifted the trophy.

Rodrygo, who started the game against Dortmund, took to social media to share a picture of him, Luka Modric, and his father posing with the Champions League trophy. He hilariously captioned the post:

“My parents.”

Rodrygo Goes shares a picture on Instagram

Borussia Dortmund head coach Edin Terzic rues missed chances against Real Madrid

Real Madrid won their 15th Champions League trophy against Borussia Dortmund as Los Blancos showcased their clinical efficiency, scoring twice in the second half. It was a sad moment for Borussia Dortmund head coach Edin Terzic, who spoke to reporters after the game. He said (via Reuters):

"We didn't show the efficiency to score. This is something we have to learn from."

However, the head coach was pleased with how far the club progressed in Europe's most prestigious cup competition. Terzic added:

"I am proud, that is the first thought, a proud moment. We brought nearly 100,000 people to London and everybody had the belief we could make it. It was a fantastic journey this year in the Champions League - a great campaign - but to be honest it is a little empty inside. It was a great opportunity to win it and we unfortunately didn't make it."

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Dortmund, with the futures of a number of their players like Ian Maatsen, Jadon Sancho, and Mats Hummels up in the air.