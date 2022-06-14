"My partner for life" - Real Madrid legend Marcelo responds to Cristiano Ronaldo's emotional tribute 

Outgoing Real Madrid legend Marcelo has responded to former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo's emotional tribute on social media.

The Brazilian, who is set to leave Los Blancos after 15 years, held a farewell press conference on Monday to bid adieu.

Ronaldo, who played alongside Marcelo for nine years before leaving Madrid in 2018, took to Instagram to pay an emotional tribute to the full-back, where he wrote:

"More than a teammate, a brother that football gave me. On and off the fields, one of the biggest stars with whom I had the pleasure of sharing a locker room. Go with everything on this new adventure, Marcelo!"

The post, accompanied by a picture of the Portuguese ace with Marcelo in a Madrid shirt, has drawn a flurry of reactions from Los Blancos fans, who've lauded both superstars.

Marcelo responded to Ronaldo's comment:

"My life partner!!! Thank you very much [heart emojis]"

The pair forged a close partnership on the field and a friendship off it, combining to score plenty of goals and lifting numerous trophies together, including four Champions League titles.

Marcelo's contract with the Whites is up this month. He wanted to extend his stay, with the intention of retiring at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, the club thought otherwise, with the 34-year-old witnessing a decline in recent years, falling behind Ferland Mendy in the pecking order.

Nevertheless for all his accomplishments, Marcelo is a bonafide legend of the game. He leaves Real Madrid as their most decorated player with 25 titles, making 546 appearances and contributing 141 goals.

Real Madrid star Marcelo likely to return to Brazil

Marcelo's future is up in the air. He's touted to return to his native country of Brazil and rejoin his former club Fluminese, from where he signed for Real Madrid in January 2007 after making only 30 appearances.

According to BeSoccer, a source close to Marcelo has said that the player wants to return to his motherland once his time in the Spanish capital is up.

A free transfer to Fluminese is on the cards, and more developments are expected in the coming days.

