Cristiano Ronaldo is currently on a promotional visit to Singapore to support youth scholarships, meet up with over 1,000 youngsters and to also speak about environmental sustainability.

Ronaldo flew straight to Singapore having completed a rather disappointing season in the Saudi Pro League (SPL) where his team Al-Nassr missed out on the title by five points.

During his visit, Ronaldo has been asked a variety of questions by various people keen on picking the superstar's brain.

Cristiano Ronaldo in Singapore "My passion is to play football, I still enjoy playing!"

When asked about what keeps him going in terms of playing, he responded:

"I like doing what I do, my passion is to play football. I have played for many, many years but I still enjoy to play.

"My motivation to play is to make people happy, to make myself happy, to make my family happy, and to make all the kids happy. This is my goal."

Cristiano Ronaldo made his professional debut with Sporting CP in 2002 and has since climbed the greatest heights in the sport. He wowed viewers with his explosive style of play and earned a transfer to Manchester United in 2003 after impressing against them in a friendly just a few days prior to his move.

Ronaldo built his legacy as a modern-day great under the tutelage of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson at United, winning multiple Premier League titles, the Champions League as well as his first Ballon d'Or in 2008. His success caught the eye of Real Madrid, who broke the world record transfer fee to bring him to the Spanish capital the following year. This is where the Portuguese king built his empire.

Cristiano Ronaldo started off with the #9 jersey before inheriting the coveted #7 jersey from Raul Gonzalez, who departed for FC Schalke. During his nine years, he made 438 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring a staggering 450 goals and providing 131 assists. He ended his career in Madrid as the club's all-time record goalscorer.

Ronaldo won two La Liga titles, four Champions League titles, two Copa del Rey cups and three FIFA Club World Cup titles with Los Blancos. He also won the Ballon d'Or in 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017.

After a highly-successful stint in Spain, he moved to Juventus in 2018, before returning to Manchester United in 2021. He now plays in the SPL for Al-Nassr and has vowed to return stronger next season.

Cristiano Ronaldo delivers verdict on his future for the Portugal national team

Along with reaching the pinnacle of club football, Cristiano Ronaldo has also had a sensational career for Portugal. Having debuted in August 2003, Ronaldo has made a jaw-dropping 198 appearances for A Selecao, scoring 122 goals and is their all-time top scorer.

The Portuguese captain has appeared in every international tournament his country has qualified for since 2004, with their peak being the Euro 2016 triumph over France on their own patch.

Ronaldo was recently asked whether he would play in the next edition of the FIFA World Cup in 2026, and he replied:

"Firstly, I want to play in the Euros next season. Let's see what happens."

Cristiano Ronaldo will return to action with Al-Nassr when the new SPL season commences in August later this year.

