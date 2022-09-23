"My passion is still intact" – Cristiano Ronaldo sends special message to fans about his love for the game

Portugal and Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has reiterated his commitment to the sport, claiming his passion to be still intact even two decades after his professional debut.

Ronaldo, 37, has recently found himself warming the bench for the Red Devils following a pre-season of uncertainty. Earlier this summer, the veteran striker failed to engineer a move away from Old Trafford in order to pursue UEFA Champions League action at another club.

Under new head coach Erik ten Hag, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has started just three matches, with only one coming in the Premier League. He has netted just once, from the penalty spot in his team's recent 2-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol in the UEFA Europa League, in eight appearances.

Speaking in a promotional video for LiveScore on Twitter, Ronaldo asserted that he still has the enthusiasm to achieve more. He said:

"I still feel excited on a matchday. My first memories were an unbelievable atmosphere in the stadium, people screaming, the sound, the players."

He added:

"I still love and have passion for the game because the people who know me, they know this is my life. This is what I love to do. My passion is still intact."

Earlier this week, the former Real Madrid man claimed that he is well-prepared to lead his national team to future glory and has no plans to hang up his boots in the near future. He said (via Observador):

"I still feel motivated. I feel that my ambition is still up there. I am in a national team with many young players still, with an extraordinary future and obviously, I want to be a part of this World Cup and the European Championship as well."

He will next be in action for Portugal and is currently preparing with the Fernando Santos-coached team for their UEFA Nations League clash against the Czech Republic on Saturday (September 24).

Cristiano Ronaldo aims to win elusive FIFA World Cup trophy with Portugal

Set to appear at his fifth FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year, Cristiano Ronaldo will hope to lift the much-coveted trophy in what is likely to be his final appearance in the quadrennial tournament.

Currently ranked ninth in the world, Portugal have been drawn in Group H alongside Uruguay, South Korea and Ghana. The tournament is set to kick off on November 21, with the final on December 18.

