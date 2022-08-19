“My plans won’t change” – Ancelotti offers response after being quizzed about whether Real Madrid will sign replacement for Manchester United-bound Casemiro 

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that he has no intention of signing a replacement for Casemiro, who is set to finalize a move to Manchester United this summer, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Ancelotti confirmed Casemiro's decision to join the Red Devils following multiple reports of a potential move to Old Trafford. The Italian manager said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“I have spoken with Casemiro. He wants to try a new challenge. We understand his decision. Negotiations are ongoing but he has decided to leave Real Madrid."

GOAL @goal It doesn't look right without Casemiro It doesn't look right without Casemiro 😭 https://t.co/3P32uHuRuv

Real Madrid have been fairly active in the transfer window so far, with Aurelien Tchouameni and Antonio Rudiger arriving at the Bernabeu this summer.

The former Everton head coach was also asked whether Los Blancos were in the market for a midfield replacement ahead of their La Liga fixture against Celta Vigo on Sunday (August 21). Ancelotti claims that he is satisfied with his midfield options and that his plans won't change. He said:

“Casemiro will not play on Saturday. Replacement? We have signed Tchouaméni and he's one of the best on the market. Then we have Kroos and Camavinga”.

“Yesterday, I realized it was a real thing [Casemiro to Man Utd]. My plans won't change”.

Manchester United are committed to firmly backing manager Erik ten Hag in the final weeks of the transfer window. The Dutch boss is in desperate need of reinforcements in the middle of the pitch following the departures of Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, and Jesse Lingard.

The Red Devils find themselves at the bottom of the Premier League table after enduring brutal defeats to Brighton and Brentford in their first two league fixtures.

Manchester United and Real Madrid close to agreeing £59 million deal for Casemiro

Real Madrid and Manchester United set to finalize a £59 million deal for Casemiro.

According to Sky Sports, the two European giants are set to agree to a deal worth £59.2 million for Casemiro. Manchester United will initially pay a fee of £50.7 million for the Brazil international, with £8.5 million expected in add-ons.

As per the English outlet, the contract will run for four years, with an option to extend for a further 12 months. The midfielder could potentially stay at Old Trafford until 2027 if the transfer is successful.

Casemiro has made 336 appearances for the La Liga outfit, scoring 31 goals and providing 29 assists. The Brazilian was part of a talented midfield trio with Luka Modric and Toni Kross, who were instrumental in Real Madrid's domestic and European triumphs.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC When Ronaldo, Varane and Casemiro were running the Champions League at Real Madrid When Ronaldo, Varane and Casemiro were running the Champions League at Real Madrid 👀 https://t.co/CUUNIEvq6m

