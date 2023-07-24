"My president is chilling with the girls", "He's living life" - Barcelona fans react hilariously as image of Joan Laporta partying goes viral

Barcelona fans became jocular after an image of Barca's President, Joan Laporta, partying with girls in Los Angeles during the Blaugrana's pre-season tour went viral.

Barcelona were going to square off against Italian giants Juventus in a friendly fixture on Saturday (July 22). However, the match was suspended as players of the Spanish side were suffering from viral gastroenteritis. According to the speculations raised by Victor Milo, the virus can be potentially connected to an African player.

Consequently, Blaugrana defender Alejandro Balde visited his father's homeland, Guinea-Bissau, in late June. Thus, he's been seen as someone who would have been initially infected by the virus, which ended up getting spread to the other players. Moreover, the team was also not vaccinated necessarily for traveling to another country. Next up, they'll be facing Mikel Arteta's Arsenal on July 27.

Nevertheless, despite all the troubles, Barcelona's President, Joan Laporta, has been spotted having fun with a few women at a party in Los Angeles. Laporta has been doing a brilliant job in the authoritative role at Camp Nou. The Blaugrana also secured the La Liga Crown last season.

Reacting to the picture of the 61-year-old, one fan replied:

"Eiii my president is chilling with the girls."

Another user wrote:

"Looks like he is living life."

Here are a few more reactions from Culers after they saw the picture of Joan Laporta in Los Angeles:

DR ALASKA @alaska_gh @BarcaUniversal Eiii my president is chilling with the girls .

Ansu Fati Younger Brother @crusher300001 @BarcaUniversal YESSS WE ARE GOING TO HIT ANOTHER PRIME YEARS

… @mohammedqtr090 @BarcaUniversal Looks like he is living life

Mark Keohane @mark_keohane @BarcaUniversal He has a particular taste

Barcelona will commence their La Liga season against Getafe on August 13. The fixture will take place at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez Stadium.

Barcelona will hold a meeting with PSG regarding Kylian Mbappe's deal

A lot has been going on in Paris over the last few weeks about Kylian Mbappe. It was earlier said that PSG are looking forward to selling Neymar Jr., as he's not a part of their future plans. However, after weeks of speculation, according to Fabrizio Ramano, Kylian Mbappe has been listed on the market.

The Frenchman has also been excluded from PSG's squad for their pre-season tour of Japan. Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal have submitted a world record bid of €300 million for the 24-year-old.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Understand it’s worth €300m — record fee.



No talks on player side.



PSG remain convinced that Mbappé already agreed terms with Real Madrid with contract ready. EXCL: Al Hilal have submitted formal bid to Paris Saint-Germain in order to open talks for Kylian Mbappé.Understand it’s worth €300m — record fee.No talks on player side.PSG remain convinced that Mbappé already agreed terms with Real Madrid with contract ready. pic.twitter.com/yeDu5AQr6E

Despite the massive bid made by the Saudi club, Barcelona are expected to have a meeting with the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) board about the French attacker. According to Barca Universal, the meeting will be telephonic and will take place in a couple of days.