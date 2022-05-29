"My purpose is done" - Liverpool attacker explains why he will leave the club this summer

Liverpool striker Divock Origi is set to leave Anfield this summer and feels his work at the club is over.

The Belgian has been linked with a move to Serie A champions AC Milan on a free transfer and is set to undergo a medical test next week, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Origi been a valuable member of the side over the last eight years despite never being able to nail down a starting berth. The 27-year-old stated that he's served his purpose but the side still has a long way to go.

Speaking to Anfield Watch, he said:

"I will miss these boys a lot. I have been here eight years, but I feel my purpose is done. The club is in safe hands. There is so much still to come from this team."

Origi wasn't in Liverpool's squad for the Champions League final against Real Madrid as the Reds were beaten 1-0.

Four years ago, in their last European triumph, the Belgian was on target against Tottenham Hotspur, helping the side win 2-0.

Origi played no part in their final Premier League game of the 2021-22 season either, although his teammates gave him a guard of honor.

GOAL @goal Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Divock Origi is leaving Liverpool this summer Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Divock Origi is leaving Liverpool this summer 👑 https://t.co/V0HoFbJN8N

Overall, he finished the campaign with just 18 appearances in all competitions, amassing only 598 minutes of action but still managed to contribute 10 goals.

Expressing his gratitude to the Liverpool fans for their love and support, Origi further added:

"It's been a special season. To see this type of love even after losing the final. I am grateful and happy."

Joining from Lille in 2014, Origi has won every major trophy possible with Liverpool and leaves as a club legend. He will most famously be remembered for his role as a 'supersub', coming off the bench to score last-minute goals to rescue the match.

Sporting Life Football & Infogol @InfogolApp Divock Origi is leaving Liverpool after eight years.



‣ Champions League winner

‣ Premier League winner

‣ FA Cup winner

‣ Carabao Cup winner

‣ Club World Cup winner

‣ UEFA Super Cup winner



The super sub. An Anfield hero. Divock Origi is leaving Liverpool after eight years.‣ Champions League winner‣ Premier League winner‣ FA Cup winner‣ Carabao Cup winner‣ Club World Cup winner‣ UEFA Super Cup winnerThe super sub. An Anfield hero. https://t.co/pLlVsHVNZu

His most notable contributions include a double against Barcelona in their historic 4-0 comeback victory. Also memorable were last-minute goals against Newcastle United and Everton, and of course, a Champions League-sealing goal in the 2018 final.

Liverpool set to lose Sadio Mane too

Origi could be joined on his way out of the club by Sadio Mane, who has apparently made his decision to leave Anfield following their Champions League defeat on Saturday night.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC



He’s ready for a new experience after many special years with Reds - it will be confirmed to the club.



FC Bayern are strong contenders - but it’s still open and not completed as Sadio wanted to wait for the final. Sadio Mané has decided to leave Liverpool this summerHe’s ready for a new experience after many special years with Reds - it will be confirmed to the club.FC Bayern are strong contenders - but it’s still open and not completed as Sadio wanted to wait for the final. Sadio Mané has decided to leave Liverpool this summer 🚨🔴 #LFC He’s ready for a new experience after many special years with Reds - it will be confirmed to the club.FC Bayern are strong contenders - but it’s still open and not completed as Sadio wanted to wait for the final. https://t.co/hr6R5NmuZ0

Bayern Munich are the favorites to sign him. According to transfer expert Matteo Moretto, the Bundesliga champions are currently working on a deal worth €30 million with an additional €10 million in bonus fees.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat