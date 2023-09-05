“My relationship with Gabriela was tumultuous” - Manchester United star Antony responds to fresh physical assault allegations from ex-girlfriend

Manchester United and Brazil winger Antony has responded to claims of fresh physical assault from his ex girlfriend Gabriel Cavallin.

Antony, 23, was dropped from the Brazil squad for their upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers after Cavallin made allegations of assault against the player. This was reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

As per the BBC, police in Sau Paulo and Greater Manchester are investigating the claims.

The Manchester United winger has now responded to the latest claims. He said, as per Romano, that the allegations are false and that he has been a victim of the same:

“Out of respect for my fans, friends and family I feel obligated to speak publicly about the false accusations I have been a victim of. From the beginning I’ve handled this issue seriously and with respect, providing the due clarifications to the police authority. The police inquest is under cover of justice, therefore I cannot make its content public.”

He added that his relationship with Gabriela was tumultous from the outset, but he never resorted to physical violence:

“However, I can say with 100% confidence that the accusations are false and that the evidence already produced and more to be produced show that I am innocent of the accusations made. My relationship with Ms. Gabriela was tumultuous, with verbal offenses from both sides, but I never practiced any physical aggression.”

Putting faith in the ongoing police investigations, Antony added:

“Every time, whether in testimony or in interview, she presents a different version of the accusations. Thus, I come to deny the accusations made and inform that I remain at the full disposal of the Brazilian authorities to clarify what is needed in this case. I trust the ongoing police investigations will reveal the truth about my innocence.”

The 23-year-old has been capped 16 times by Brazil, bagging two goals and as many assists. He last played for the Selecao in a 2-1 friendly defeat to Morocco in March. His last competitive outing for his nation was their shootout defeat to Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals in Qatar.

How has Antony fared at Manchester United?

Antony, Manchester United winger (right)

Antony has been a mixed bag since arriving at Manchester United last summer on an €95 million move from Ajax. He made a bright start to life at Old Trafford, scoring in his first three league games.

However, he has scored only once - against Nottingham Forest - in his next 24 league outings, including all four games this season. In 29 Premier League games, he has a record of four goals and two assists.

Overall, the Brazilian has bagged eight goals and three assists in 48 games across competitions. Antony hasn't scored in any competition since netting in the 4-1 UEFA Europa League Round of 16 first leg win over Real Betis in March.