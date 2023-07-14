“My solider” – Patrice Evra reacts as ex-Manchester United star joins new club

Former Manchester United star Ashley Young has completed a move to Everton. Patrice Evra reacted after Young completed the move to Goodison Park.

Young last played for Aston Villa and has been a free agent since the expiration of his contract on June 30. Sean Dyche has decided to add the veteran to his team as a free agent.

Young made 247 appearances for the Villans, scoring 38 times and providing 69 assists. As the 38-year-old completed a move to Merseyside, his former Manchester United teammate, Evra reacted, commenting on Young's social media post:

"My Soldier."

Patrice Evra's comment under Ashley Young's post (Image courtesy of Goodison News).

Young previously made 261 appearances for the Red Devils earlier in his career. He scored 19 goals and provided 43 assists for the Manchester club. The veteran has also represented England 39 times during his career.

While, at 38, Young might not be a regular starter for Everton, he could prove to be a massive addition due to the wealth of experience that he possesses.

Patrice Evra recently expressed annoyance at Manchester United's prolonged takeover process

Manchester United's owners, the Glazers, put the club up for sale in November, 2022. Britain's richest man, Sir. Jim Ratcliffe, and the Qatari contingent, led by Sheikh Jassim bin Al-Thani, are the leading bidders to take over the club.

However, the process is yet to be concluded. Without having a proper future project with the new owners, it's hard for the Red Devils to make moves in the transfer market. Patrice Evra is unhappy with the situation, as he recently told The Times:

“We talk about this deal for how many months now? Since November. I think it is important for the fans, for the players and, of course, for Erik ten Hag. He is the right man [to be manager]. We don’t know who is going to be the new owner. We are already 20 miles back from Manchester City. Now, the question is: Can we stop this circus and find a solution and [have] the owner come as soon as possible? We need to find it now, before the season starts. When the season starts, it is already too late.”

Manchester United have already signed Mason Mount from Chelsea in the summer transfer window. However, the club have other big fish to fry as they brace for a return to the UCL. Hence, it is understandable why Evra might be unhappy with the current situation.