"My son asks me to play with him and I simply cannot" – Barcelona legend Luis Suarez makes gruelling confession about taking pills and injections

Barcelona legend Luis Suarez recently revealed that he has to rely on multiple pills and injections to continue playing. He also suggested that he is currently unable to play football with his son due to pain.

Speaking to Uruguayan radio station Radio 890 Sport, the 36-year-old star opened up on his recent physical limitations. He stated (h/t SI):

"Days before each game I take three pills, and hours before playing I get an injection. If not, I can't play. Hence the limp. I have to think that in maybe five years I won't be able to play five-a-side football with my friends."

Stating that he cannot enjoy playing football with his son, Suarez said:

"The truth is that the first steps in the morning are very painful. Anyone who sees me thinks that it is impossible for me to play a game. My son asks me to play with him and I simply cannot."

Suarez, who is allegedly likely to join Inter Miami next January, has maintained his excellent level for Gremio despite dealing with his injuries. He has scored 24 goals and provided 17 assists in 52 outings for the Brazilian outfit after arriving on a free transfer earlier this year.

A former Liverpool and Ajax attacker, the Gremio star relished his best spell at club level during his time at Barcelona. He registered 198 goals and 113 assists in 283 games for them, lifting 13 trophies.

Ilkay Gundogan offers thoughts on his start at new team Barcelona after departing City

Speaking to BarçaTV, Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan opened up on his start to life at his new club. He elaborated (h/t beIN SPORTS):

"I am getting more and more used to it. The start of course is always a bit difficult. You come from a different country, a different league, you don't know many people. So there are things that you need to get used to. But as a family we are settling in more and more, we have found an apartment for ourselves."

Expressing his hope about lifting trophies soon, Gundogan continued:

"Everyone is amazing to me, the way I get treated here in the club. We love the city as a family, we feel very at home and very comfortable. I did not have any doubt for one second, I did not regret my choice for one second. We are very happy and we are looking forward to many more years here. And I came here to prove myself, play amazing football and win a lot of titles hopefully."

Gundogan, who has represented Germany 73 times, secured a move to Barcelona on a free transfer after leaving Manchester City in June.

So far, the 33-year-old midfielder has bagged one goal and contributed five assists in 20 matches across all competitions for Barcelona so far.