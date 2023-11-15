“My son is everything Cristiano Ronaldo, we are Inter Miami fans” - Kim Kardashian makes bizarre claim, fans say she’s confused about Lionel Messi

Popular social media personality and businesswoman Kim Kardashian seemingly mixed up Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in a recent interview with GQ Sports. Fans have reacted hilariously to the comment, claiming that the superstar must have confused herself.

After starting by addressing her interaction with Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland, she moves on to speak about her son's love for Ronaldo. However, Kardashian soon after expressing her son's adoration for the Al-Nassr striker, claimed to be an Inter Miami fan.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, Lionel Messi joined the Herons from Paris Saint-Germain this summer. Kardashian was also in attendance for Messi's Inter Miami debut against Cruz Arul on July 21 (2-1 to Inter Miami).

In the aforementioned interview, where she claims to have turned into a football fan, Kardashian said:

"I've turned into this person, I'm sorry. My son is everything, Cristiano Ronaldo. We're definitely Inter Miami fans."

Fans were quick to point out Kardashian's potential error in the comments section. One fan said:

"Cristiano Ronaldo and Inter Miami math ain’t matching."

A fan added:

"Does she think that Ronaldo plays for Inter Miami?"

Another reacted by saying:

"My son is a christiano Ronaldo fan that’s why we support inter Miami."

Ronaldo decided to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr after a falling-out at Manchester United with manager Erik ten Hag in January 2023. So far this season, he's bagged 13 goals and seven assists in just 12 league appearances for the Riyadh-based outfit.

Peter Crouch settles Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo debate

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo (via Getty Images)

Former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch weighed in on the everlasting Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi GOAT debate. Sharing his opinion emphatically, the former Premier League number nine declared Messi the better player.

The 36-year-old Inter Miami star recently won his eighth Ballon d'Or trophy in Paris. During his stay in Europe, Messi won La Liga ten times, the UEFA Champions League thrice, and Ligue 1 twice. He also led Argentina to World Cup success in Qatar last year.

Claiming the Barcelona legend the better player, Crouch said in a recent interview (via MSN):

"I feel if you say Ronaldo, you don’t know football very well. Ronaldo is incredible, incredible. But I look a little bit down on you if you say Ronaldo."

The Portuguese icon much like Messi enjoyed a stunning career while playing in Europe. He won the UEFA Champions League five times, the Premier League thrice, La Liga and Serie A twice each. Ronaldo is also a five-time Ballon d'Or winner.