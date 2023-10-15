“My sweet little boy” – Dolores Aveiro shares adorable picture with grandson Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, her daughter reacts

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother Dolores Aveiro posted an adorable social media image with the footballer's son, Ronaldo Jr. The duo attended Portugal's recent game against Slovakia and the youngster was spotted wearing his father's first club, Sporting CP's jersey.

Dolores posed alongside her grandson and wrote on social media:

"My sweet little boy."

Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro also sent her love for Ronaldo Jr., commenting under the post:

"Auntie love."

Katia Aveiro's comment on Dolores' post:

Ronaldo Jr. posed alongside his grandmother

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, put on a sparkling performance during the clash against Slovakia. He scored a brace to help Portugal win 3-2 in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier.

Portugal secured a spot in next year's tournament in Germany with the win. Roberto Martinez's side have won all seven of their matches, amassing 21 points. They have scored 27 goals and have conceded just two, both against Slovakia, so far in the qualifying games.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to score 1000 professional goals

During his illustrious professional career, Cristiano Ronaldo has so far scored 851 goals, the most in the history of football. He has scored 726 times in club football, the most by any player, and 125 in international football, yet another record.

Despite being 38 and having a career full of accolades, Ronaldo has the mindset to achieve more. FC Porto president Jorge Nuno Pinto made a bet with Ronaldo to score 1000 goals and the 38-year-old accepted the challenge.

He said during the conversation (quotes as per GOAL):

"It will be quite difficult, but it’s about my mindset and my motivation. If, physically, my legs treat me as well as I treat them... We'll see, these are small steps. To get to 1,000, you first have to get to 900. I think I will get there."

Ronaldo has been in stellar form for club and country recently. He has bagged seven goals in six Euro qualifiers for Portugal. Ronaldo has also scored 11 goals and has provided six assists in 11 matches for Al-Nassr this term.

Despite nearing 40, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner continues to produce the goods for his teams. Hence, it's difficult to bet against Ronaldo as he aims unprecedented 1000 professional goals.