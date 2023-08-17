"My target is to end up there" - Antoine Griezmann reveals MLS dream and heaps praise on Inter Miami for Messi, Busquets and Alba signings

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann has expressed his desire to follow former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi to the Major League Soccer in the United States.

Despite being on the wrong side of 30, Griezmann continues to be an important player for club and country. He bagged 16 goals and 19 assists in 48 games across competitions for Atletico Madrid last term. He also featured in all of France's seven games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, providing three assists.

However, Griezmann, 32, has previously revealed his interest in playing in the MLS at some point. The former Barcelona star reiterated his desire to move to the United States before hanging up his boots at a press conference on Wednesday (August 16).

"I’ve always said it. My target is to end up there, with everything that I like about American sports, playing in MLS and enjoying myself, being able to win things and being at my best level," Griezmann told a press conference (h/t SBI Soccer).

Griezmann, who remains committed to Atletico Madrid, also tipped his hat to the MLS and Inter Miami for roping in Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. He reckons the trio's presence will stand the league in good stead moving forward. He said:

"First I want to make history here and win trophies at Atleti. After that, we’ll see. I think the arrival of Leo (Messi), Busi (Busquets) and Jordi (Alba) is good for the league. That and signing younger players, especially from South America, it’s the best thing the league can do."

Griezmann is contracted to Atletico Madrid until 2026, having only made his loan move from Barcelona permanent this summer. it remains to be seen if a move to the MLS is on the cards for the Frenchman in the near future.

Antoine Griezmann played with Lionel Messi at Barcelona

Antoine Griezmann shared the dressing room with Lionel Messi during the latter's final two years at Barcelona. They played 85 games together across competitions, combining to score 12 times. The Frenchman returned to Atletico on loan in 2021, while the Argentinian winner joined Paris Saint-Germain for free the same year.

Griezmann also knows Messi's Inter Miami teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba from his time at Barcelona. He played 87 games together with Busquets, while also combining to score eight goals from 84 matches with Alba. He helped the Blaugrana win the Spanish Cup during his time at the Camp Nou.

The attacker returned to Atletico on loan in 2021, with Barcelona keen to get rid of him to reduce their wage bill. Although the Madrid giants took up the option to extend the loan deal by another year, they were not prepared to make his move permanent for €40 million. They eventually bought the Frenchman for €20 million this summer.