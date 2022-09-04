"My team in England was always Manchester United" - Ten Hag names 4 Red Devils legends he 'always liked'

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has said that he has always supported the Red Devils among all English clubs. He also named the likes of David Beckham and Paul Scholes as the players he liked to watch.

Ten Hag was appointed United's manager at the end of last season, taking over from former interim manager Ralf Rangnick this summer. The Old Trafford outfit finished sixth in the Premier League with 58 points, their lowest tally in 30 years. They have also gone five years now without lifting a trophy.

Ten Hag is expected to take United back to their glory days, which saw them win 13 Premier League and three UEFA Champions League titles, among others. The Dutchman recently shared that he liked watching some of the club's legends who were key to the Red Devils' success.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Ten Hag said (via UtdDistrict):

"My team in England was always #mufc; I always supported this club, from the past. I loved watching Beckham, Scholes, Ferdinand and Giggs. I always liked them."

Ten Hag's tenure at Old Trafford began poorly, as United lost against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford in their first two games to plummet to the foot of the standings. However, they have won their last three games, including a 2-1 win over arch-rivals Liverpool.

United will next face rivals Arsenal at Old Trafford today (September 4) and will hope to continue their winning run.

Manchester United gear up to face Arsenal

Manchester United have done well to bounce back from two straight defeats to climb into the top half of the standings. They now take on an in-form Arsenal, who are atop the points table after winning their opening five games.

The Gunners have shown no signs of stopping, with new signing Gabriel Jesus and captain Martin Odegaard running the show.

However, they are facing an injury crisis, with midfielders Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny out for a few weeks due to injury. Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ben White and Odegaard's fitness is unclear as well.

That could, hence, make them vulnerable against a Manchester United side on the rise. Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez have looked rock solid in defence while new signing Casemiro could start this one.

Nevertheless, it will be an exciting clash between the two rivals at Old Trafford on Sunday.

