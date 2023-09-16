“My team is finished”, “Own Man Utd” – Fans stunned as Cristiano Ronaldo single-handedly overtakes Manchester United team stat after Al-Nassr win

Cristiano Ronaldo was on the scoresheet for Al-Nassr as they claimed a vital three points away from home against Al-Raed in the Saudi Pro League.

While their match was on, Manchester United received a 3-1 beat-down from Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League.

Ronaldo last played for Manchester United in Europe before moving to the Middle East to join forces with Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

The iconic forward left Old Trafford following a feud with manager Erik ten Hag, and has found a new home in Riyadh.

Manchester United were abysmal as they lost a fourth consecutive Premier League match against Brighton, and their fans were quick to link their result with Ronaldo.

The Portuguese star scored the third goal for Al-Nassr in a 3-1 win of their own.

The fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to mock the Red Devils using a statistic from Cristiano Ronaldo's season. The 38-year-old has scored seven league goals to six by United in league football this season.

A fan account of the forward started the conversation about the goal tallies.

Another fan took advantage of the post to call out the Red Devils for backing their manager over the forward. Others also mocked the manager for the decision he made last year.

A Manchester United fan asked not to be reminded of the statistic after his side's latest defeat.

Another fan used the opportunity to claim that the Red Devils are a finished club.

Here are other reactions:

United fans and Cristiano Ronaldo fans were mostly active under the post as they raised points differently.

Do Manchester United really miss Cristiano Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo ended his Manchester United career with a tell-all interview with Piers Morgan last year, with his contract terminated shortly after. The forward hardly featured in Erik ten Hag's plans and made his feelings on the subject known, while also criticising the club.

Since his exit, United have tried to find a new striker without much success, so far. Ten Hag signed Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley last winter, but the Dutchman failed to make an impression at the club.

This summer, they spent around £70 million to bring Rasmus Hojlund to the club, and the jury is still out on the 20-year-old.

In terms of goalscoring, the Red Devils have had a slow start to the season due to their reliance on Marcus Rashford.

The English winger scored 30 goals last season but has found the net just once so far. The goalscoring burden is currently not being shared by anyone, leaving the side light in the department.

Despite being 37, Cristiano Ronaldo contributed 18 league goals in 30 appearances in the 2021-22 season for Manchester United. A player of his quality will be missed by any team that allows him to leave for free.

