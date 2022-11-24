"My teammates offered to charter a flight" - Liverpool superstar reveals he watched his father's funeral online due to coronavirus restrictions 

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has opened up about his father's funeral and how he was forced to watch it online due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Jose Agostinho Becker passed away in February last year after drowning in a lake near the family's ranch, located in their home country of Brazil. The Liverpool goalkeeper was unable to travel home and attend the funeral as the tragic event occurred during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Liverpool offered me everything to travel to Brazil, my teammates even offered to charter a flight so I could go straight there. They would do it for me if I wanted to, but I couldn't go at that time due to COVID rules." [UOL] Alisson on his father's death/funeral:"Liverpool offered me everything to travel to Brazil, my teammates even offered to charter a flight so I could go straight there. They would do it for me if I wanted to, but I couldn't go at that time due to COVID rules." [UOL]

Becker revealed that his fellow Liverpool teammates even offered to charter a flight for the Brazilian to attend his father's funeral in person. However, the goalkeeper was forced to remain in England and watched the funeral online.

He told UOL Esporte (via the Daily Mail):

"I remember that the time he passed away was the height of the pandemic and I was unable to attend the funeral. I participated online, it was my decision. Liverpool offered me everything to travel there, my teammates offered to charter a flight so I could go straight to Porto Alegre. They would do it for me if I wanted to, but I couldn't go right now."

The Reds shot-stopper also attributed his decision to stay in England to his wife's pregnancy. He said that he could not risk putting her in danger during the pandemic.

Becker added:

"My wife was pregnant, she was at risk, and I couldn't put her in danger. I couldn't leave her alone. She suffered as much as I did. My concern was my mother, but my brother managed to be with her. It was a rational decision to stay away at that time."

He concluded:

"Liverpool was also going through a difficult time, fighting for a place in the Champions League, and if I had gone to Brazil I would have had to spend some time isolated and I don't know if I would have had time to return in time to finish the season. My teammates also needed me."

Alisson helped Liverpool qualify for the UEFA Champions League last season

Alisson played an instrumental role in pushing the Reds to qualify for last season's UEFA Champions League campaign.

His father, unfortunately, passed away towards the end of the 2020-21 season, when the Reds were fighting for a place in the top four. Jurgen Klopp's side had spent the majority of the season outside of the Champions League positions.

The Brazilian goalkeeper's decision to remain in England and not miss any of his club's crucial end-of-season fixtures turned out to be crucial. He scored a last-minute header in Liverpool's 2-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion, which gave them a huge boost in their efforts to climb up the league table.

Klopp's outfit finished the season in third place, and Becker's heroics certainly proved to be immensely fruitful.

