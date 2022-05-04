“My United PL XI would beat his” – Piers Morgan drops club legend as he names alternative to Roy Keane’s greatest Manchester United team

After Manchester United great Roy Keane revealed his best United XI during Monday Night Football, Piers Morgan presented his own alternative XI.

Manchester United have had a plethora of great footballers playing for them during the Premier league era. Roy Keane himself played with some of the greatest United players of all time and came up with a stellar lineup when asked about his best XI.

On Monday Night Football (via talkSPORT), Roy Keane chose Jaap Stam and Gary Pallister as his centre-backs with Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo up top. He picked Peter Schmeichel between the sticks and Gary Neville and Dennis Irwin as the full-backs. He chose a four-man midfield with Paul Ince and Bryan Robson in the middle with David Beckham and Ryan Giggs on the flank.

In response, Piers Morgan claimed on Twitter that his best XI would beat Roy Keane’s. The Arsenal fan went with Cantona and Van Nistelrooy in attack and chose the defensive partnership of Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic instead. He also included Keane and Paul Scholes.

Morgan posted his best XI on Twitter:

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan

Schmeichel

Neville

Ferdinand

Vidic

Irwin

Scholes

Keane

Giggs

Ronaldo

Cantona

Van Nistelrooy Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Manchester United looking to get back to glory days with Erik ten Hag as manager

There is little doubt that Manchester United are still the biggest club in England. The number of trophies won in the Premier League era and the sheer dominance that Sir Alex Ferguson enjoyed is unlikely to be seen again.

However, the past few years have been full of disasters. Multiple bad signings have left a plethora of non-complementary players at the club who do not fit in with any philosophy. Not enough academy graduates have come and made an impact in recent years on the first team, something which was a regular feature under Sir Alex Ferguson.

It is easy to see that the job at hand for the new Dutch manager is a huge one.

However, considering the resources that are expected to be made available and the extent of talent already at the club, quick results can still be expected. United have a number of upcoming youngsters as well who can be expected to enjoy first-team football in the coming time.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit