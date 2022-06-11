“My wife doesn’t like that!” – Liverpool superstar Salah reveals complaint from partner about not spending time with her after turning house into ‘hospital’ 

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has revealed a complaint his partner has made about the Egyptian not spending time with her, joking that his house has been turned into a 'hospital'.

Salah, 29, is coming off the back of a tremendous season for the Reds, having finished the Premier League campaign as the joint top-scorer with 23 goals. He played a key role in the side's chase of an unprecedented quadruple, with Liverpool playing every single available fixture in the calendar year.

Salah's Reds would miss out on the Champions League and the Premier League but did win the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup.

The Anfield ace has revealed how he relaxes in his downtime when he is back at home. Salah told France Football (via Goal):

"I try to meditate every day, ten or twenty minutes, at home alone. Two rooms in our house are dedicated to different fitness machines, bodybuilding. At home I can also do cryotherapy, there is a hyperbaric chamber. I am constantly looking to improve my physical condition."

Salah's wife Magi Sadeq is not a fan of the time he spends with his sports equipment. He added:

"It's true that I like to say that my house looks like a hospital, [but] my wife doesn't like that! [She] says that I spend more time with my machines than with her!"

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp heaps praise on Mohamed Salah after PFA award

Mohamed Salah's extraordinary campaign has been recognized by his peers, with the Reds star winning the PFA Player of the Year award. His manager Jurgen Klopp believes his star man deserves the honor. The German told the club's official website (via Yahoo Sport):

"What I really love about this prize is that it's voted for by the players. That's the one prize that you should be interested in. Whatever the supporters say, your own supporters always say, 'Oh you're the greatest,' and all the others say, 'How can he win it?'"

Klopp believes Salah has proven he deserves to win the award given his statistics and said:

"So, in Mo's case, obviously it's the numbers, scoring goals. But scoring the most goals and having the most assists, with all the ups and downs during a season, all the things I know about football, that's a deserved winner."

Mohamed Salah @MoSalah There is no greater honour than winning an award that my colleagues voted on. I am very grateful to all of you! There is no greater honour than winning an award that my colleagues voted on. I am very grateful to all of you! https://t.co/AH0FOSapXI

There is still uncertainty over Salah's future at Anfield, with contract talks with the club yet to have reached a successful conclusion. The Egyptian was recently linked with a move to Barcelona, with just a year remaining on his deal with Liverpool (per Mirror).

