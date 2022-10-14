"My wife gets a bit annoyed" - Manchester United superstar says his partner gets annoyed with his football obsession 

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has admitted that his partner Anna Mariana gets wound up by his obsession with football, per The Sun.

The Brazilian moved to the Red Devils from Real Madrid this past summer for £70 million.

He has made eight appearances for United, contributing an assist.

Casemiro is a five-time UEFA Champions League winner and a three-time La Liga winner. He also has a Copa America win to his name.

Despite this, the Brazilian always analyzes his performances and watches his games back three or four times.

He told the club's official website:

"I look at [post-match stats] a lot and I enjoy it."

He continued,

"I think I watch through my games three or four times over. Yes, it's the way you learn and develop by correcting errors. I think it's key to continue evolving in football."

Casemiro then revealed how his wife gets annoyed by his devotion to the game:

"I watch a lot of football. I love it. My wife gets a bit annoyed, as there is only football on at home! Football is my passion, it's my soul and I believe that's been the key to my success. I love football. I love watching football."

Anna Mariana has worked in make-up and in modelling while looking after their two young children, Sara, 6, and Caio, who turns one later this year.

The couple have been married for eight years. They met when Casemiro was playing for Brazilian outfit Sao Paulo and reports claim they started dating in 2011.

Casemiro starting to make an impact for Manchester United following slow start

Casemiro is finding his feet at United

Casemiro's arrival at Manchester United was heralded by many as being the defensive midfielder the club have long yearned for.

His resume speaks for itself as he has won numerous trophies with Madrid before arriving at Old Trafford.

However, the Brazilian was not in United's starting XI when he made his first four league appearances.

Scott McTominay's consistent performances would see the midfielder having to settle for a place on the bench.

Erik ten Hag's side suffered a 6-3 battering away at Manchester City on October 2 and Casemiro has now become a regular following that result.

Statman Dave



81% pass accuracy

9 ball recoveries

5 ground duels won

4 tackles won (🥇)

3 long balls completed

2 key passes

1 assist



Casemiro's game by numbers vs. Everton:
81% pass accuracy
9 ball recoveries
5 ground duels won
4 tackles won
3 long balls completed
2 key passes
1 assist
Made his mark on this game.

He was the provider for his former Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo's 700th goal in Manchester United's 2-1 win over Everton on October 9.

The Brazilian is starting to replicate the dominant performances he managed in Les Blancos colors on so many occasions.

