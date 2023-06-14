"My wife was tired of the rain and wanted to live in the sun" - Former Arsenal star reveals reason for exit, admits he regrets decision

Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit recently revealed that he left the Gunners due to the wishes of his wife Agatha de la Fontaine, who was also an actress. Petit made 115 appearances for the Gunners between 1997 and 2000.

He scored 11 goals and provided 24 assists and was a key player for the team. Petit left in 2001 to join Barcelona. He has now spoken in detail about his exit. The Frenchman said (via Daily Star):

"I was very happy at Arsenal, with the fans and my teammates. I played well and we won the Double. But I could feel that Arsene [Wenger] was thinking of selling me."

He added:

"Maybe he wanted to sign other players, and he got it right in the end because they were invincible in the Premier League. But the main reason I decided to leave was my wife. Sure, there were sporting reasons – I wanted to win the Champions League – but my wife was tired of the rain and wanted to live in the sun, so I listened to her. If I have any advice for players now, it’s: ‘Don’t let your wife decide where you go.'"

Petit won four trophies with the Gunners, including one FA Cup and one Premier League. He also won the UEFA Euro and the FIFA World Cup with France during his career.

Arsenal are closing in on a deal for Declan Rice

Declan Rice

According to The Guardian, Arsenal are closing in on a deal for Declan Rice. The midfielder has been a key player for West Ham United in recent seasons and is one of the most sought-after players in the world.

Rice recently helped West Ham win the UEFA Conference League, the club's first trophy since the 1999 Intertoto Cup. He looks set for a move away from the London Stadium in the summer.

Along with the Gunners, Manchester United and Bayern Munich are also interested in Rice. However, reports suggest that the Gunners are in pole position to sign the Englishman at the moment.

