“My wife told me last night that I went too far” - Liverpool hero Jamie Carragher issues apology to Micah Richards for ‘awful’ comments

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has apologized to Micah Richards for his comments on the latter's new haircut on their CBS program. The pair host the UEFA Champions League show, and the topic of the former Manchester City and Aston Villa defender's new haircut went a bit too far.

The former Reds defender poked fun at his fellow pundit after he showed up in a new haircut, calling the new trim:

"awful."

Carragher claimed that he used to be:

"so cool" but now he looked "not cool" "It doesn't suit you. I'm saying that as a friend."

The next day, Richards discussed Carragher's comments about his new haircut, telling him:

"You ruined my confidence yesterday Jamie!"

Trending

The former defender admitted he went too far and was told off by his wife, saying:

"Can I say something? My wife Nicola told me last night [that] I went too far."

The pair looked to have put their differences behind them and look set to continue presenting together for CBS in the coming fixtures of the UEFA Champions League.

"It sounds nice, but would I play for Liverpool? Would I fit in there?" - Slavia Prague star discusses potential transfer move

Reported Liverpool target El Hadji Malick Diouf has discussed the rumors linking him with a move to the English giants. The versatile 20-year-old has been linked with a move to the English giants following his impressive performance for his Czech club.

The young Senegalese star cast doubt on a potential move to the Premier League table toppers over a possible lack of game time.

Speaking with Czech media outlet iDNES via FotMob, the defender stated:

"I know that one day I will take the next step. That day is approaching, but I have to be convinced that it is happening at the ideal moment so as not to slow down my development. I don't know if [Liverpool interest] is true. It sounds nice, but would I play for Liverpool? Would I fit in there? For me, it is essential that I don't stop. It is difficult to move from the substitutes bench. I need to play."

Diouf joined Slavia Prague from Norwegian outfit Tromso in January 2024 for a reported € 2.5 million fee. Since then, he has impressed. He has made 37 appearances for the club, scoring eight goals and assisting thrice.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback