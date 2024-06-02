"My words were taken out of context" - Real Madrid star rubbishes claims that he wants to leave

Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo has reiterated that he has no plans to leave the club amid rumors of his exit. The Brazil international fueled speculation surrounding his future when he refused to rule out a move away from the Bernabeu in a recent interview ahead of the Champions League final.

Los Blancos clinched the Champions League for the 15th time on Saturday, June 1, by beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the final. Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior scored for Carlo Ancelotti's side as Rodrygo played the full 90 minutes before being substituted in favor of compatriot Eder Militao.

Following the game, Rodrygo addressed rumors regarding his future insisting he is happy at the Santiago Bernabeu. He insisted that the previous interview was wrongly interpreted and he had no plans to leave.

The 23-year-old said, as quoted by Madrid Zone X account:

“I am STAYING of course. Why would I leave?"

"This week was difficult for me, my words were taken out of context in those interviews. I am staying," he added.

Rodrygo has established himself as a key player for Real Madrid since his €45 million switch from Santos in 2018. He has already won 11 trophies, including three La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues at the Spanish club.

The Brazil international has been a huge asset to Los Blancos thanks to his incredible versatility. He has been used on either flank as well as a No. 9 by Carlo Ancelotti and has delivered in every role.

Rodrygo's future has been subject to speculation following reports of Kylian Mbappe's imminent joining in the summer on a free transfer. The attacker refused to rule out an exit in an interview last week in which he said, as quoted by 90Min:

"Yes. Well... anything can happen. I have a contract here, but I don't know. The years I've been here have been a pleasure for me. "I've always said I want to be at this club, but let's see."

Rodrygo has contributed with 17 goals and nine assists in 51 appearances across competitions this season. He is contracted at Real Madrid until the summer of 2028.

Jose Mourinho hails Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti: Reports

Jose Mourinho hailed Carlo Ancelotti following Real Madrid's 2-0 win against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final. Ancelotti became the first manager to win the elite competitions in Europe for the fifth time as manager.

Following the game, Jose Mourinho hailed Ancelotti for his remarkable achievement as a manager labelling him as a 'proper coach'.

“He’s not a social media coach, he’s a proper coach. He comes from the meritocracy. Go to his office and see how many medals," the former Manchester United manager said.

The Portuguese manager heaped praise on Real Madrid for their humbleness, adding:

“This is Real Madrid, they can be humble. Sometimes it can be hard for the big clubs to have that humbleness. When they played against Man City, to beat them they had to change the philosophy. Ask Real Madrid fans if they were happy to change their philosophy. They don’t sell philosophy, they put cups in the office."

Ancelotti won the Champions League as a player twice while winning the continental competition five times as a manager.