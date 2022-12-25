"My worry" - Manchester United legend Patrice Evra reveals key reason why Arsenal might not win Premier League title

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has said that Arsenal's Premier League title charge could be derailed if star centre-back William Saliba picks up an injury.

Saliba, 21, has established himself as a crucial member of Mikel Arteta's squad, playing at right centre-back alongside Gabriel Magalhaes. His standout outings this season helped him receive a call-up to France's 2022 FIFA World Cup squad.

The Frenchman has scored two goals and contributed one assist in 17 games across competitions for Arteta's side.

Speaking to Betfair, Evra shared his thoughts on the Premier League's return after the World Cup. The five-time Premier League winner said:

"It's an exciting Premier League, and it's been an exciting start. For me, the three best teams right now are Arsenal, Newcastle United and Manchester City. We still don't know who's going to win, but I will tell you one thing, and this is coming from a Manchester United legend, I actually want Arsenal to win."

Highlighting Arsenal's lack of squad depth, Evra continued:

"The Premier League is not a sprint; it's a marathon. My worry for them, even if I only want to stay positive, is their squad depth. I'm excited to see who they are going to buy in January. Some buy players when they are in a crisis, but like Sir Alex Ferguson used to do, you buy players when you're at the top."

Evra asserted that the north London outfit's season could disintegrate if Saliba gets injured, adding:

"Imagine if Saliba got injured, the impact he has on the team ... if he was to get injured, they would be done. So, they need another centre-back. It's a big chance for the owner to back Arteta. I'm sure that Arteta is convinced that they are going to win the league, the players too, but they need some backup."

Arsenal will resume their Premier League campaign against West Ham United at the Emirates on Monday (December 26).

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli set to sign new deal - Reports

According to SPORT, Gunners forward Gabriel Martinelli is keen to sign a contract extension till 2027, as he has faith in Arteta's project.

With his current deal running out in June 2024, Barcelona monitored Martinelli's progress at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Despite the Blaugrana's cordial relationship with the former Ituano man's entourage, a potential transfer is considered off the cards.

Martinelli, 21, has established himself as a crucial first-team starter at the Emirates this season. Continuing his form from the second half of last season, he has scored five goals and contributed two assists in 13 league games.

