Myles Lewis-Skelly's reaction to Fabrizio Romano's post about Victor Gyokeres' move to Arsenal comes to light

By Shashank
Published Jul 22, 2025 15:42 GMT
Viktor Gyokeres and Myles Lewis-Skelly
A video of Myles Lewis-Skelly's reaction to Fabrizio Romano's social media post about Viktor Gyokeres joining Arsenal from Sporting CP has surfaced on the internet. Arsenal U-21 defender Josh Nichols uploaded a video of Lewis-Skelly on his private Instagram account. In it, the latter was doing Gyokeres' famous mask celebration after seeing Romano's post.

In his famous celebration, the Swedish attacker interlocks the fingers of both hands and places his palms across his mouth. The 27-year-old popularised the celebration last season, when he enjoyed a breakthrough campaign with the Portuguese giants.

Gyokeres scored 54 goals and provided 13 assists in 52 games across all competitions for Sporting last season. He also helped the side win Liga Portugal and the Portuguese Super Cup. Gyokeres' performance last season made him a top transfer target for multiple European clubs, including Arsenal, who have been keen on signing a No. 9.

Thus, after transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano confirmed a verbal agreement between all parties involved, Myles Lewis-Skelly rejoiced and did the Swedish attacker's celebration. Afcstuff posted on social media (via Asxdk_98 on X):

According to Romano, the Swedish forward will join the Gunners on a five-year deal for a reported fee of €63.4 million, plus a further €10 million. The agent will reduce his commission from the amount.

Manchester United and Juventus were also interested in signing Viktor Gyokeres, but he was firm on his stance of joining the Gunners.

Cristhian Mosquera to join Arsenal at the pre-season tour: Reports

Valencia CF v Real Betis Balompie - La Liga EA Sports - Source: Getty
According to BBC Sport, Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera is flying to Singapore to join Arsenal on their preseason tour as he's close to moving to the Emirates.

Mosquera has received permission from Valencia to join the Gunners, as he has already agreed on personal terms with Mikel Arteta's side. The Spanish defender will offer cover for William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes while also filling the void on the right side created by Takehiro Tomiyasu's departure.

The Spain U-21 defender made his debut for Valencia's senior team in 2023. Since then, he has made 90 appearances for the first team. He played 41 games for the Los Che last season, helping the side keep 10 clean sheets across all competitions.

Shashank

Shashank is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football since the past 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has also played the sport as a box-to-box midfielder and a full-back at national level, along with Tennis, Taekwondo and Boxing.

Shashank has been a Liverpool supporter since 2014 and had first stumbled upon the club after receiving a gift which had the words 'Liverpool FC' written on it. He has idolised Steven Gerrard over the years but his favorite football memory is the Reds' incredible comeback 4-0 win over Barcelona in the 2019 Champions League semis. He, unsurprisingly, also loves Jurgen Klopp's managerial style.

He strives to report 100% accurate content by going through several social media platforms, and prides himself on his above-average vocabulary and researching skills. In his career so far, Shashank has had the privilege of interviewing Indian national football team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Shashank also follows the Indian Super League and the Eredivisie along with European Football. In his off time, he likes to do theatre, watch Tennis, and travel.

Quick Links

Edited by Aditya Singh
