Myles Lewis-Skelly's reaction to Fabrizio Romano's post about Victor Gyokeres' move to Arsenal comes to light

A video of Myles Lewis-Skelly's reaction to Fabrizio Romano's social media post about Viktor Gyokeres joining Arsenal from Sporting CP has surfaced on the internet. Arsenal U-21 defender Josh Nichols uploaded a video of Lewis-Skelly on his private Instagram account. In it, the latter was doing Gyokeres' famous mask celebration after seeing Romano's post.In his famous celebration, the Swedish attacker interlocks the fingers of both hands and places his palms across his mouth. The 27-year-old popularised the celebration last season, when he enjoyed a breakthrough campaign with the Portuguese giants.Gyokeres scored 54 goals and provided 13 assists in 52 games across all competitions for Sporting last season. He also helped the side win Liga Portugal and the Portuguese Super Cup. Gyokeres' performance last season made him a top transfer target for multiple European clubs, including Arsenal, who have been keen on signing a No. 9.Thus, after transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano confirmed a verbal agreement between all parties involved, Myles Lewis-Skelly rejoiced and did the Swedish attacker's celebration. Afcstuff posted on social media (via Asxdk_98 on X):According to Romano, the Swedish forward will join the Gunners on a five-year deal for a reported fee of €63.4 million, plus a further €10 million. The agent will reduce his commission from the amount.Manchester United and Juventus were also interested in signing Viktor Gyokeres, but he was firm on his stance of joining the Gunners.Cristhian Mosquera to join Arsenal at the pre-season tour: ReportsValencia CF v Real Betis Balompie - La Liga EA Sports - Source: GettyAccording to BBC Sport, Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera is flying to Singapore to join Arsenal on their preseason tour as he's close to moving to the Emirates.Mosquera has received permission from Valencia to join the Gunners, as he has already agreed on personal terms with Mikel Arteta's side. The Spanish defender will offer cover for William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes while also filling the void on the right side created by Takehiro Tomiyasu's departure.The Spain U-21 defender made his debut for Valencia's senior team in 2023. Since then, he has made 90 appearances for the first team. He played 41 games for the Los Che last season, helping the side keep 10 clean sheets across all competitions.